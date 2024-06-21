Source: A luxury shopping guide where places play muse
SummaryFrom the gentle waves of Japan's Lake Suwa to Rio De Janeiro's vibrant energy and good ol' Bombay's nostalgic spirit, this shopping guide is inspired by places around the world
Lake Blues
Grand Seiko stainless steel watch powered by the Calibre 9RA2 Spring Drive 5 days movement with a dial inspired by Lake Suwa in Nagano, Japan. Available on grandseikoboutique.in; ₹8,50,000.
Later, Gator
Striking ensemble in red featuring a corset adorned with gold-plated Ghana gator mascots, a drape skirt and flowing sash, from House of Masaba's Kinda Kooture collection. Available on houseofmasaba.com; ₹1,25,000.