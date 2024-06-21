Source: A luxury shopping guide where places play muse

Grand Seiko stainless steel watch powered by the Calibre 9RA2 Spring Drive 5 days movement with a dial inspired by Lake Suwa in Nagano, Japan. Available on grandseikoboutique.in; ₹8,50,000.

Striking ensemble in red featuring a corset adorned with gold-plated Ghana gator mascots, a drape skirt and flowing sash, from House of Masaba's Kinda Kooture collection. Available on houseofmasaba.com; ₹1,25,000.

View Full Image Christian Louboutin Sandale du Désert

Samba Away

Set atop 100 mm heels, these strappy shoes in pink & yellow Aftersun-coloured print feature a single strap across the upper and a crêpe satin ribbon that ties around the ankle – from the Sunset in Rio collection. Available on us.christianlouboutin.com; ₹83,100.

View Full Image Jean Paul Gaultier X Shayne Oliver The City Skirt

City Slicker

This lined tulle skirt with city print is part of the JPG X Shayne Oliver capsule collection launched this May. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹31,335.

View Full Image Brioni Petroleum Blue and White Printed Linen and Silk Cuban Shirt

Easy Breezy

From Brioni’s Riviera collection infused with the spirit of Italian summers comes this relaxed fit, open collar shirt fitted with mother of pearl buttons. Available on brioni.com; ₹1,33,401.

View Full Image ‘Bombay Meri Jaan’ Indigo Printed Cotton Sari

BomBae

The vintage spirit of Mumbai comes alive in this soft cotton sari in indigo and red hues with the text block printed in dabu technique. Available on forsarees.com; ₹3,750.

View Full Image Olympia Le-Tan 'Italian Dream Voyages’ Canvas Clutch

Dolce Vita

Olympia Le-Tan canvas clutch with embroidered art inspired by artist Madalina Andronic’s illustration, Escape to Amalfi. Available on olympialetan.com; ₹1,98,022.