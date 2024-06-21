Source: A luxury shopping guide where places play muse

Lake Blues
Grand Seiko stainless steel watch powered by the Calibre 9RA2 Spring Drive 5 days movement with a dial inspired by Lake Suwa in Nagano, Japan. Available on grandseikoboutique.in; ₹8,50,000.
Later, Gator
Striking ensemble in red featuring a corset adorned with gold-plated Ghana gator mascots, a drape skirt and flowing sash, from House of Masaba's Kinda Kooture collection. Available on houseofmasaba.com; ₹1,25,000.
Samba Away
Set atop 100 mm heels, these strappy shoes in pink & yellow Aftersun-coloured print feature a single strap across the upper and a crêpe satin ribbon that ties around the ankle – from the Sunset in Rio collection. Available on us.christianlouboutin.com; ₹83,100.
City Slicker
This lined tulle skirt with city print is part of the JPG X Shayne Oliver capsule collection launched this May. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹31,335.
Easy Breezy
From Brioni’s Riviera collection infused with the spirit of Italian summers comes this relaxed fit, open collar shirt fitted with mother of pearl buttons. Available on brioni.com; ₹1,33,401.
BomBae
The vintage spirit of Mumbai comes alive in this soft cotton sari in indigo and red hues with the text block printed in dabu technique. Available on forsarees.com; ₹3,750.
Dolce Vita
Olympia Le-Tan canvas clutch with embroidered art inspired by artist Madalina Andronic’s illustration, Escape to Amalfi. Available on olympialetan.com; ₹1,98,022.