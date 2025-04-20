Clickbait takedowns are ruining fashion criticism in India

As our appetite for fashion news and trends has grown, a new generation of fashion critics has emerged on social media, becoming tastemakers for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The power of fashion commentary is undeniable. It can shape trends, influence opinions and alter perception. Once only the purview of seasoned critics, journalists and other designers, fashion commentary is no longer limited to an exclusive clique. Critics of all ages come from all over the world, their opinions delivered instantly and decisively, even as a show is streamed live.