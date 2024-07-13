The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party

Over 70% of Nayantara Dutta's wardrobe is thrifted. Her interest in thrifting, or the act of buying pre-loved clothes and accessories in stores, pop-ups or online, started in 2017 while working in New York. The sense of pride in making eco-conscious fashion choices plus the thrill of wearing something one of a kind made her fall in love with all things vintage. So much so that when she moved to Mumbai in 2020, majority of her wardrobe was thrifted.

“A lot of my clothes get so many compliments," says Dutta, 28, a research director at Clean Creatives, a non-profit promoting sustainability in the creative industry. Among her favourite finds are an Alo Yoga top and glitzy dresses she wears when performing at jazz nights—it’s a hobby—in Mumbai.

Dutta is part of a growing community of millennials and post-millennials who believe disposability is no longer chic. They want to buy and flaunt old, or preloved/secondhand, fashion items because they are cheaper, more unique and more importantly, better for the environment. According to a McKinsey report, The State of Fashion 2024, 75% of Gen Z aged 11-26 consumers consider sustainability when making purchases.

In India, thrifting began humbly in friends' homes, where clothes were piled on to beds and sifted through together. Garage sales and informal swaps were also known, but weren't a popular concept. With millennial and Gen Z consumers' growing interest in conscious fashion post-pandemic, thrifting has evolved beyond purchasing clothes, culminating in the rise of clothing swap parties. Imagine exchanging six pieces of clothing for six new ones without spending a single rupee. That's one of the reasons for their rising popularity.