The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party

That's something that drove Sana Khan, 35, and her sister Alfiya, 27, to start Bombay Closet Cleanse (BCC). BCC began with a garage sale at their Bandra home, they used the proceeds to cover the cost of logistics and donated a portion of their proceeds to the Salvation Army. Today, BCC hosts clothing swap events every five to six weeks, offering a unique thrifting experience. For a nominal service fee of ₹99, participants can assess their clothes, receive store credit points, and swap them for new items. The events are highly popular, booking up quickly, and limited to 40-50 people per session, with time slots available for 8 hours.