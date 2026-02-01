Cloud Dancer: A shade that manifests the power of quiet

Pantone, the self-styled colour expert, has announced the 2026 Colour of the Year: Cloud Dancer (Pantone 11-4201, to be specific).

It is a soft, billowy off-white that the platform describes as “a symbol of calming influence in a frenetic society” as well as “a blank canvas” on which we can all start again. It is the first time Pantone has chosen white since it began naming a colour of the year in 1999.

Many people have reacted with surprise. Others with disdain, calling it a non colour, scrolling past it on social media, or even reading political undertones into a pale white being elevated to a trend-setter.

While Colour of the Year is more of a marketing tool for the company, could there be some thing poetic in the choice? After a chaotic, over saturated fashion season, a blank canvas feels not just appropriate but necessary. Perhaps a reminder that noise is not necessary to stand out?

In the past year, everything in fashion has felt excessive. More than a dozen exits and entries of creative directors happened within months.

The game of musical chairs continues with Versace recently announcing that Dario Vitale has stepped down, only weeks after his debut collection hit the runway. Luxury pricing has soared as well. Handbag prices at Chanel, for instance, increased up to 8% across different markets. Then established luxury houses such as Loro Piana found themselves pulled into ethical controversies.

Back home, in India, the big fat wedding tradition ballooned into something bordering on the surreal. Every celebration now seems to demand a gala or a ball. “Our senses are overloaded and perhaps this choice is telling us that it is time for a reset,” says designer Tarun Tahiliani, known for his love of ivory white.

When it comes to fashion consumption and expression, the past few years have been about overcompensating, a rush to make up for the time lost to the pandemic.

And Cloud Dancer, with its softness, quiet reserve and presence, feels like exactly the colour we need. Not political. Not provocative.

Simply a pause to reflect and introspect. It’s also a colour replete with meanings. The white wedding dress, the colour of choice of temple priests, the formal white office shirt. The colour is also associated with mourning, and the dove of peace.

Masoom Minawala Mehta, a fashion influencer and podcaster, is known for asking her guests to wear shades of white on her talk show.

“The reason I choose the white palette (for the show) is because I want the takeaway or the message to go beyond fashion,” she says. “I want fashion to play as an instrument, where ivories and whites help set the tone and elevate what my guests are talking about. They all have a natural flair and a strong sense of style, but I want that style to take a more muted role so their stories take centre stage.”

She does not see Cloud Dancer as a colour of reset but as an invitation for fashion to look at white differently.

“White is often treated like a filler, but there is an opportunity to use it as an instrument and let it find its own focus. So maybe this is the moment to take a colour we have always treated like a partner and make it the recurring hero of the story,” she says.

Whether it is a reset or a reframe, shades of white are stepping into the spotlight for 2026. And perhaps Cloud Dancer is not a palette cleanser, but a bold reminder that quiet will always be powerful.

