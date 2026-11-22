This festive season, statement layering has emerged as a strong trend, with embellished longline coats, cocktail blazers and beaded capelets finding favour with celebrities.
Take actor Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party appearance, for instance. She paired a sari-inspired gown by Tarun Tahiliani with an embroidered jacket that added structure to the draped silhouette. Huma Qureshi, meanwhile, layered a white festive ensemble by Manish Malhotra with a knee-length duster, lending the look drama and movement. Tamannaah Bhatia offered another take on the trend in a salmon-pink embellished jacket and silk skirt set, also by Manish Malhotra.
What was once considered an additional layer over festive clothing is now becoming the centrepiece of the ensemble. Designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, Jayanti Reddy and Arpita Mehta are also reworking these western silhouettes through Indian textiles and embellishment, giving them a place in contemporary occasionwear as well as wedding wear.