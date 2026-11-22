MODERN YET TIMELESS

Designer Jayanti Reddy sees festive layering evolving into more versatile expressions of contemporary occasionwear. “There is a shift towards softer, more fluid silhouettes, where the richness of the embellishment is balanced by a sense of ease," she says. "This season, I wanted the craftsmanship to feel more nuanced, with intricate hand embroidery, tonal detailing and subtle luminosity rather than overt embellishment. Longline coats and embroidered blazers bring structure and individuality to an ensemble while retaining the elegance and artistry of couture. They are statement pieces that feel modern yet timeless.”