This festive season, statement layering has emerged as a strong trend, with embellished longline coats, cocktail blazers and beaded capelets finding favour with celebrities.
This festive season, statement layering has emerged as a strong trend, with embellished longline coats, cocktail blazers and beaded capelets finding favour with celebrities.
Take actor Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party appearance, for instance. She paired a sari-inspired gown by Tarun Tahiliani with an embroidered jacket that added structure to the draped silhouette. Huma Qureshi, meanwhile, layered a white festive ensemble by Manish Malhotra with a knee-length duster, lending the look drama and movement. Tamannaah Bhatia offered another take on the trend in a salmon-pink embellished jacket and silk skirt set, also by Manish Malhotra.
Take actor Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party appearance, for instance. She paired a sari-inspired gown by Tarun Tahiliani with an embroidered jacket that added structure to the draped silhouette. Huma Qureshi, meanwhile, layered a white festive ensemble by Manish Malhotra with a knee-length duster, lending the look drama and movement. Tamannaah Bhatia offered another take on the trend in a salmon-pink embellished jacket and silk skirt set, also by Manish Malhotra.
What was once considered an additional layer over festive clothing is now becoming the centrepiece of the ensemble. Designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, Jayanti Reddy and Arpita Mehta are also reworking these western silhouettes through Indian textiles and embellishment, giving them a place in contemporary occasionwear as well as wedding wear.
MODERN YET TIMELESS
Designer Jayanti Reddy sees festive layering evolving into more versatile expressions of contemporary occasionwear. “There is a shift towards softer, more fluid silhouettes, where the richness of the embellishment is balanced by a sense of ease," she says. "This season, I wanted the craftsmanship to feel more nuanced, with intricate hand embroidery, tonal detailing and subtle luminosity rather than overt embellishment. Longline coats and embroidered blazers bring structure and individuality to an ensemble while retaining the elegance and artistry of couture. They are statement pieces that feel modern yet timeless.”
For festive occasions, a longline beaded coat or an embroidered blazer can be paired with fluid trousers, a draped skirt or even a simple kurta set. For weddings, Reddy suggests layering a beaded coat over a minimal lehenga or pairing a blazer with a sari to strike a balance between traditional and contemporary dressing.
“I would keep the accessories understated and let the craftsmanship and silhouette take centre stage. The beauty of these pieces is that they can be styled beyond the occasion, making them lasting additions to one's wardrobe,” she adds.
This shift is also changing how designers approach traditional festive layering. Rather than relying on the dupatta as the principal finishing layer, some are using structured jackets and embellished dusters to bring craft and drama to an ensemble.
Designer Samant Chauhan shares, “By taking our heritage weaves and adding rich, intricate beadwork and zari, the structured jacket has basically stepped in to replace the heavy dupatta. Throw a heavily embellished duster over a super clean, solid silk co-ord set. It lets the craftsmanship of the jacket do all the talking.”
STYLING GUIDE
For a cocktail night or reception, a tailored, beaded blazer layered over a draped sari or fluid slip dress makes for a sharp statement. “Because the coat itself is so rich and acts almost like a piece of jewellery, I'd say keep the accessories minimal. A great pair of earrings or a sleek choker is enough. Let the texture of the outerwear command the room,” Chauhan adds.
Designer Maheka Mirpuri explores this idea through her Bombay Se Beyond collection, featuring pieces that play with texture, intricate embellishments and unexpected details. “Velvet and brocade jackets during the winter months embody a richness and depth that lend themselves beautifully to the season. I see statement outerwear becoming a wardrobe investment, something that can transform even the simplest outfit. It is no longer restricted to a particular occasion,” she says.