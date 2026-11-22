Take actor Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party appearance, for instance. She paired a sari-inspired gown by Tarun Tahiliani with an embroidered jacket that added structure to the draped silhouette. Huma Qureshi, meanwhile, layered a white festive ensemble by Manish Malhotra with a knee-length duster, lending the look drama and movement. Tamannaah Bhatia offered another take on the trend in a salmon-pink embellished jacket and silk skirt set, also by Manish Malhotra.