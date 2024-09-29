Shining the light on collectible design

India Design ID fair director Misha Bains on how India is leading globally in the design sector, particularly in fashion, architecture and sustainable design

Manish Mishra
Published29 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
The Lithic Series by Mararamiro Studio, on display at the India Design ID
The India Design ID has made its debut in Mumbai, after 12 years in Delhi. This year's showcase, from 27-29 September at Jio World Garden, includes bespoke furniture, lighting, furnishings and collectibles, bringing together over 100 homegrown and international design brands.

"We sought out brands that resonated with the essence of luxury craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation. From established names to emerging designers, we wanted to present a spectrum that speaks to the diverse tastes of the discerning clientele," says Misha Bains, the fair director of India Design ID.

In an interview with Lounge, Bains talks about the fair, its location, and how Indian design is evolving. Edited excerpts:

White Terracotta Totem by Harshita Jhamtani Designs

The fair has a new section dedicated to the ‘Indian Crafts Story’. What's the idea behind it?

A major highlight for ID Mumbai this time is the inclusion of galleries, which we haven’t had before. These galleries primarily focus on design, presenting a design-first narrative, unlike traditional art galleries that have dominated in the past.

We’ve managed to secure participation from design galleries in the collectible pavilion, which is a significant achievement. I see a bright future for collectible design in India, and we look forward to curating the best work while encouraging new design studios to enter this space and showcase their unique design capabilities and Indian craftsmanship.

Why did you chose Mumbai as the venue?

Mumbai is the heart of the design industry, and people consume design differently than the rest of the country. So, we are confident that all the design experimentation and innovation-led projects ID has brought to Mumbai will find the right audience here.

For example, the ID symposium in Mumbai is a bit different from how we approach it at our flagship event in Delhi. For ID Mumbai, we wanted to focus on highlighting product design. This will help the audience understand how product design is evolving in India, what inspires it.

Tell us about the ID Collectible. What was the process behind curating this segment, which focuses on contemporary collectible design?

To give you some background, we launched this new segment at ID Delhi in 2023. Collectible design is already a well-established concept in the West, particularly in Europe and the US. We wanted to bring that same focus to India.

Where does India stand when it comes to design?

As one of the fastest-growing nations, India stands at a pivotal juncture where it can lead globally in the design sector, particularly in areas like architecture, fashion and sustainable design. The country combines traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation, establishing a unique presence in the international design community. Additionally, India is gaining recognition for its contributions to user-centric design, product development, and affordable innovation.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

