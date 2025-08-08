Colourful and looks good on social media: Why everyone’s rallying for pickleball fashion
The social aspect of the game makes it popular and a perfect canvas for fashion—brands are trying to cash in on this
Early in July, to promote the latest season of their show, the cast of Prime Video India series Panchayat chose to swap the rustic settings of their village, Phulera, for a colourful pickleball court. Sticking to the theme, the actors too turned up in pickleball core: Neena Gupta in a matching white shirt and pleated skirt layered with a green sleeveless sweater vest; Jeetendra Kumar in a white shirt, cardigan and track pants; and Sanvikaa, in a blue mini dress. It was proof enough that pickleball fashion is a “thing" now.