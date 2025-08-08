It is this social aspect that also makes the sport a perfect canvas for fashion. Not that tennis has never inspired fashion… far from. We had ‘tennis core’ trending for most of last year courtesy the movie, Challengers. But to compare tennis and pickleball fashion would be to pitch tennis as the prim and preppy older sister who plays by rules, while pickleball is the younger sibling who loves experimenting with her fashion – the more colourful the better. And if tenniscore is about clothes and accessories that lean towards a pronounced white to off-white palette, pickleball fashion—and to an extent padelball, a slightly newer entrant—is about drenching the court in bright neons, emerald greens, pinks and blues with some quirky prints. Shankar adds, “Because it’s a social sport, people want to look good on the court. It also makes for good social media content."