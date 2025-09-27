Brighten up your wardrobe with colours straight from New York Fashion Week

We've had our eyes glued on the recently held New York Fashion Week Spring/ Summer 2026 to see the trends it throws up for the next year. And it didn't disappoint. It was good to see certain classic prints like polka dots and checks continuing to be in style, and there were quite a few ramp shows where ruffles and sculptural silhouettes dominated. And in jewellery, it's eye-catching, utilitarian pendants that took the spotlight. Us? It was the palette of colours that the shows dished out that had us excited. Happy colours like pinks, blues and yellows are going to be in vogue along with earthy tans and burnt sienna. And if you like your colours minimal, then monochromes are back too. Lounge's compilation for the week shows you how to add the colours of 2026 to your wardrobe.

VERY CERULEAN

Yes, the shade that had Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly deliver that unforgettable monologue in the movie, Devil Wears Prada, is going to be one of the ‘it’ shades of 2026. A smart way to add the shade to your closet would be by way of accessories, which in this case is this stunning Versace medium-sized handbag. Made from croc-effect embossed leather, the belt detailing features the Medusa ’95 hardware – in silver – that was first seen in the house's iconic 1995 collection. The handbag features a magnetic foldover flap and a detachable crossbody shoulder strap. Available on Versace.com; ₹3.31 lakh.

View Full Image Pankaj and Nidhi Araquis Moonlit Grace Cape Set

HAUTE CACAO

At the Michael Kors show, models walked out in outfits in warm browns proving that this earthy shade wasn't going anywhere in 2026. As the collection showed, the neutral shade makes for the perfect contrast for bright greens, pinks and blues. This cacao-hued georgette and silk organza set from Pankaj and Nidhi seems to be right shade of brown to make heads turn. The set includes a flowing cape with fringe and embroidery details, a sheer shirt and flared pants. Available on Pankajandnidhi.com; ₹71,000.

View Full Image Julietta Lamar Silver-plated, Shell and Rope Necklace

PENDANT LOVE

As collections at Chloe, Miu Miu and Prada showed, pendants are the ‘it’ accessories of the moment but the twist is that they are not merely decorative and have a utilitarian element. Think mini coin purses or card holders doubling up as jewellery. Talk about being nifty! We're zeroing in on this handmade necklace from label Julietta. It features a gleaming shell as the pendant strung on a glossy cord tipped with silver-plated aglets. It's a versatile necklace that will go well with almost any outfit. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹34,635.

View Full Image Label Khushboo Haran Borkar ‘Quiet Intervals’ Monochrome Dress

TWO TONES

The monochromatic black-and-white colour palette anchored quite a few looks at the Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors shows. The designers experimented with the neutral shades by way of textures and layered pieces that complemented colourful separates. As this panelled dress from label Khushboo Haran Borkar shows, the white and black combo would work for a smart casual look. The dress also features a sharp ‘patti’ neckline, black cuffs and side slits. You could accessorise, as shown here, with a monochromatic bag and black shoes. Or you could add a pop of colour by picking a red stole or bag. Available on Elahe.in; ₹15,500.

View Full Image Gucci Dégradé Logo-Print Shirt

BLUE ON BLUE

Blue – in all its shades from sky blue to cerulean – is going to be the colour to watch out for. You can go all in on this versatile hue as this men’s shirt from Gucci shows. Cut from monogrammed cotton-mesh fabric in a relaxed fit, the shirt's stand-out feature is it's dégradé effect of vivid blues. Complete the look by pairing it with matching shorts and slides for a casual Sunday brunch by the pool. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.10 lakh.

View Full Image Chloé Fluid Long Dress

VISION IN PINK

Pink – from bright fuchsia to dusty rose – was a shade that was prominent at NYFW. We love the gentle shade – “Divine red" of this long dress from label Chloé, whose collection at NYFW was titled Female Vertigo. Tailored from organic silk mousseline, the dress features lace inserts, cap sleeves and pearl buttons – details that make it look straight out of a Victorian painting. Available on Chloe.com; ₹5.72 lakh.

Also Read | From polka dots to bright colours, trends that dominated London Fashion Week

View Full Image Dior Stand-Collar Jacket

ON THE BUTTON

We’re riffing off the popular slogan ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ in choosing this absolutely stunning jacket from the house of Dior. Showcased at the Dior Winter 2025-2026 Men's Fashion Show, the jacket is an homage to the original A Line designed by Christian Dior. Made in pink silk faille, the stand-collar jacket features bar buttons, side welt pockets and a button closure. Available on Dior.com; ₹4.34 lakh.

View Full Image Bottega Veneta 'Sofia’ 90 Crystal-embellished Pumps

GLASS SLIPPERS

Cinderella in the 21st century would probably step out for a party in these pretty pumps. Sticking to the neutral white/ivory palette predicted at NYFW are these Bottega Veneta pointed toe pumps. Set on 90mm heels, they feature crystal embellishments all over the mesh silhouette. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹1.61 lakh.

View Full Image Isabel Marant 'Sirina’ Printed Silk-voile Scarf

HEADTURNER

Scarfs are back in business. Tied around the waist as a belt, on the head in a very boho bandana style or in the under-chin granny style like the late Queen Elizabeth, or tied nattily around the neck, they are the accessories to have. We'd suggest going for something bright like this Isabel Marant silk-voile scarf with an ornate pattern. It will be the perfect foil for a monochromatic outfit. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹31,527.

Also Read | Why we fell out of love with the dupatta