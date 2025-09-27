Brighten up your wardrobe with colours straight from New York Fashion Week

We've had our eyes glued on the recently held New York Fashion Week Spring/ Summer 2026 to see the trends it throws up for the next year. And it didn't disappoint. It was good to see certain classic prints like polka dots and checks continuing to be in style, and there were quite a few ramp shows where ruffles and sculptural silhouettes dominated. And in jewellery, it's eye-catching, utilitarian pendants that took the spotlight. Us? It was the palette of colours that the shows dished out that had us excited. Happy colours like pinks, blues and yellows are going to be in vogue along with earthy tans and burnt sienna. And if you like your colours minimal, then monochromes are back too. Lounge's compilation for the week shows you how to add the colours of 2026 to your wardrobe.