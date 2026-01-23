How musicians match their style to the beat

With the concert season in full swing, “what are you wearing for the gig?” is a question being thrown around like confetti. From concert-core compilations to endless style guides, inspiration is everywhere if you know where to look. With Lollapalooza this weekend, it seemed fitting to put the question to those who know the stage best: the musicians themselves. In the last few years, a booming concert culture has turned the spotlight on musicians, necessitating a dramatic shift in how they dress.

If the 1990s and 2000s espoused a grungy aesthetic—“black tee and jeans” essentially—because rock music ruled the scene, today, the popularity of rap and hip-hop has made artists fashion icons as well. This tango between music and fashion is only set to gain momentum.

“I am performing as part of Karsh Kale’s band at Lollapalooza on Sunday. And all band members are planning on a black and white, futuristic look. We will perhaps go with metallic shades to maintain a cohesive look,” says Delhi-based musician Tarana Marwah, better known by her stage name Komorebi. “I’ll most likely be wearing something by Rajesh Pratap Singh. He specialises in the black-and-white/monochromatic style and he helped me with my latest tour, so I will be looking at some of his outfits that I haven’t yet worn.”

For Marwah, who is in her 30s, fashion has always been an integral aspect of her musical career; having a unique stage identity/alter ego certainly necessitated that. “I’d decided early on that my fashion would be distinctive,” she says, but the initial years involved a bit of DIY experimenting. “I started when I was around 17, and so, I didn’t have the tools, the experience or even the connections. I remember getting clothes made for the first couple of shows. Today, things are drastically different. The outfits I wear are good enough for me to be a headliner at a festival,” Marwah says, looking at how her journey in fashion has evolved along with her music.

Sanjeev Thomas at a concert

Bengaluru-based guitarist Sanjeev Thomas loves playing with fashion and is unafraid to try head-turning looks. The lead guitarist for playback singer Sid Sriram’s band, Thomas recalls a recent concert where he appeared wearing a custom-made cop costume. “I wore it on stage and I had everyone from the organisers to audience members saluting me,” he laughs. While kilts and tailored skirts have become a tried-and-tested part of his wardrobe, the 40-something musician also uses fashion to make political statements. “I am pro-Palestine, so I recently had a couple of outfits made featuring the Palestinian flag,” he shares.

While he admits that he’s probably the most dressy member in the band, Thomas clarifies that fashion for him is not about wearing some flashy suit or a ₹30,000 sneaker or flaunting the latest trend. “Fashion, like music, is an artistic expression for me. And I like trying out new things that the audience may not have seen before,” he says.

DJ Shanaya Sardesai

COMFORT AND DRAMA Mumbai-based DJ Shanaya Sardesai, 31, travels across India and internationally playing sets for a wide range of clients. Since her work entails standing behind the console for 2-3 hours and moving a lot, comfort is non-negotiable. But that doesn’t mean compromising on style either. “I love to be comfortable and look cool at the same time,” she says, adding that after spending close to 16 years deejaying, she’s got her style down pat. “My style is not what you’d describe as very feminine. I gravitate towards super baggy, oversized clothes.”

Her on-stage looks lean towards mix and match outfits like “a super baggy jogger and sports bra or a halter neck top with a very baggy jacket, a co-ord set or a super monochrome outfit.” While comfort and cool are Sardesai’s bywords for her onstage looks, Marwah likes going outré with hers. It is, as she says, about building the brand, or rather the world, of her alter ego Komorebi. “It’s about building a persona and the cool thing is it keeps changing with every album release. So, my fashion and looks too change,” she says.

Marwah works with a stylist in determining these looks, and outfits are then sourced from Indian designers. Recalling some of her past experiments, she says, “We’ve done robes; we’ve done big, very puffy, flowery dresses. Once or twice, I’ve worked with drag, so I got to wear a lot of really crazy outfits that you don’t get to buy otherwise in a general store. Talking about accessories, I’ve done wigs, I have done crazy nails, and I love jewellery. It’s really experimental and depends on the project but overall it’s a lot of fun.”

The newer generation of artists are putting a lot of thought into their looks from the get-go. The once-common attitude of being nonchalant about one’s look no longer holds true. Varun Parikh, founder of Bay Owl Studios and director at music school Abbey Road Institute Mumbai, has seen this shift upfront.

“From being a band member in the early 2000s when our go-to outfit was to wear only black T-shirts to today, where, as a sound engineer I meet a lot of artists across genres—from film and indie music to hip hop and rap—there’s a decided shift in how everyone dresses. Fashion for artists today is part of their entire personality.” Musicians now need to look put together at all times, he adds, attributing this to a perpetually active social media.

“While the recording studio itself may be a relaxed space for them to record, musicians turn up in their signature looks because you never know what moment may turn out to be a photo-op,” reasons Parikh, who has worked with artists like Jay Sean, KSHMR, Divine, Sona Mohapatra, Ranjit Barot and Ankur Tewari.

SHAPING CULTURE On the whole, though, Parikh views this music-meets-fashion ecosystem as a good thing. “For the newer, younger indie artists, live music events become important platforms to put their own merchandise out there. And for brands, a festival like Lollapalooza is a significant proposition because it offers them access to a diverse mix of musicians, artists and their fans,” he explains.

Amit Kothari, head of marketing, H&M India, echoes this when he says, “Concerts and festivals allow us to connect with consumers in moments where they are emotionally invested and culturally present. They create shared experiences where fashion, music, and community come together naturally.” The fast fashion brand is collaborating with Lollapalooza India for a second year. The collection is fronted by Gen Z talents Mary Ann Alexander, a singer-songwriter, and boyband Outstation. Speaking to Lounge over email, he says, “Artists often shape culture in real time, and that influence translates naturally into how people dress and express themselves. In India, this connection feels especially relevant as the pop and indie music scene continues to evolve and resonate strongly with Gen Z audiences.”

Truly, as the noise around the country’s concert culture gets louder, what musicians wear on stage is going to be as much of a talking point and a key element of their visual identity, as their music. “Dressing up in good clothes gives you confidence, it makes you feel good. So, as someone who loves fashion, I see this shift of musicians being influenced by fashion as a good thing,” says Marwah.

CREATE YOUR INDIVIDUAL LOOK “We live in times where media is not just TV and newspapers, media is also Instagram, and so yes, artists need to look well-dressed, well-groomed and well-spoken at all times,” says celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali who has worked with personalities like Ayushmann Khurana and Armaan Malik. While styling onstage outfits, comfort is an important element, she says. “They are jumping, they are dancing and you need to note that the temperature on stage is different to the temperature outside. So, one does consider something that is comfortable but I do try to go as dramatic or theatrical as possible with layering – a lot of artists like making an entry with an extreme statement jacket and end with something simpler. I keep the overall look flexible.

