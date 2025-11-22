Heading to a concert? Here are some Y2K-friendly styles

The right outfit is as essential as a ticket and good company when you're planning for a concert. This season, concert fashion is all about high-impact looks that blend glamour with edge.

Forget fading into the crowd; embrace pieces that are as loud and unique as the music. There's a return to the Y2K aesthetic, championed by unique cutout tanks elevated with striking gold hardware, and daring, abstract prints that demand a second look. Here are some style ideas to help you stand out in the crowd.

View Full Image Bershka Leather Effect Mini Skirt

This studded leather mini-skirt in brown is perfect for an alternative vibe. Add a long black/brown jacket and matching stockings and you are set when the temperature drops. Available on Myntra.com; ₹2,950.

View Full Image Jaded London Cosima Halter Top

Opt for this abstract print draped cowl-neck backless top with a rhinestone halter clasp for early an 2000s inspired look. Available on Jadedldn.com; ₹8,150.