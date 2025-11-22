Heading to a concert? Here are some Y2K-friendly styles

The right outfit is as essential as a ticket and good company when you're planning for a concert. This season, concert fashion is all about high-impact looks that blend glamour with edge.
Forget fading into the crowd; embrace pieces that are as loud and unique as the music. There's a return to the Y2K aesthetic, championed by unique cutout tanks elevated with striking gold hardware, and daring, abstract prints that demand a second look. Here are some style ideas to help you stand out in the crowd.
This studded leather mini-skirt in brown is perfect for an alternative vibe. Add a long black/brown jacket and matching stockings and you are set when the temperature drops. Available on Myntra.com; ₹2,950.
Opt for this abstract print draped cowl-neck backless top with a rhinestone halter clasp for early an 2000s inspired look. Available on Jadedldn.com; ₹8,150.
Micro mini shorts are back, and this silver pair with floral details is the ultimate statement piece. Available on Asos.com; $132.64.
This halter-neck set featuring a fiery sunset graphic and sequin bustier style top with a matching skort would light up any open air stage. Available on Asia.peppermayo.com; ₹5,900.
This sleek ecru top with gold hardware is for the minimalist who still wants impact. Available on Zara.com; ₹2,550.
Jewellery isn't just for earlobes, try a body chain for extra bling. Available on Notjustbijoux.com; ₹3,400.
This uniquely shaped shoulder bag featuring a hyper-realistic, open shark jaw graphic is the ultimate maximalist accessory. Available on Farfetch.com; $513.