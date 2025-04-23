Can the corset be the new shirt?

The corset keeps coming back. Soon after the pandemic, aisles were full of corsets, reflecting people's newfound interst in an undergarment that's long been associated with royal wear and Y2K fashion.

Now, it seems more designers are offering their take on the garment, making it more size inclusive and possibly comfortable to wear. At last month's Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, for instance, several brands experimented with the corset. Bhumi Pednekar, who was the showstopper for Amit Aggarwal, wore a metallic corset look.

“Bhumi’s corset look was a perfect fit; she is a representative of what it is to be a woman of today and, in many ways, proved that corsets can truly be a garment that empowers the wearer," says Aggarwal. “Corsets have definitely made a strong return, and while they can be a stylish, structured piece, it’s important that their resurgence doesn't come at the cost of comfort or inclusivity. The historical ties to restrictive beauty ideals are hard to shake off, but the industry is slowly working to challenge those norms by making corsets in a broader range of sizes and more breathable materials."

Designer Namrata Joshipura, too, showcased a panoply of athleisure-infused corseted bodysuits and sweatshirts with corset detailing. So did Label That Antiquepiece by Yash Patil. His collection was inspired by the archival photographs of the queens of Nepal from 1870 to 1950.

View Full Image From Namrata Joshipura's show at Lakme fashion week

Joshipura, who believes the corset “is sort of omnipresent now", chose to wore a corset herself at the gala dinner marking 25 years of Lakme fashion week. "It can be worn and re-worn in multiple ways like with a pair of pants or under jackets and over bodysuits," she says.

That's part of the top’s recent appeal. You can wear it over a shirt, a dress, pair it with sweatpants, cargos, a pair of jeans—if styled right it can be flattering on all body types.

Joshipura adds that people are no longer as self conscious of their body type. "One could be curved, slim or have a model body, corsets work for all as long as one's mindful of the corset boning and construction. The corset one opts for has to be form-flattering corset and should smoothen out the wrong curves. How it's placed, how it's finished and stitched matters a lot. Otherwise it can look unflattering," she says.

Aggarwal believes they are size inclusive. “They should remain an option—something people can choose for their personal style, not a standard to conform to," he says. "It’s all about embracing versatility and making sure everyone feels comfortable and confident in what they wear, regardless of body type."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.