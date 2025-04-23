Can the corset be the new shirt?

“Bhumi’s corset look was a perfect fit; she is a representative of what it is to be a woman of today and, in many ways, proved that corsets can truly be a garment that empowers the wearer," says Aggarwal. “Corsets have definitely made a strong return, and while they can be a stylish, structured piece, it’s important that their resurgence doesn't come at the cost of comfort or inclusivity. The historical ties to restrictive beauty ideals are hard to shake off, but the industry is slowly working to challenge those norms by making corsets in a broader range of sizes and more breathable materials."