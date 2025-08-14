Why the 260-year-old Parisian perfume house Creed prefers to source jasmine from India
Creed, the 260-year-old Parisian perfume house, has opened its first flagship boutique in India, choosing Delhi for its rich cultural landscape. In an interview with Lounge, Giles Gordon, the brand's chief marketing officer, talks about the importance of the Indian market
The Paris-based House of Creed recently opened its first flagship boutique in India at The Chanakya, New Delhi, bringing over two-and-a-half centuries of fragrance mastery to the discerning Indian market.
The flagship store offers Creed’s most popular perfumes, including the Aventus, Silver Mountain Water, and Green Irish Tweed, alongside the Aventus for Her, among others.
In an interview with Lounge, Giles Gordon, the brand's chief marketing officer, talks about the reason behind selecting Delhi as the location for the flagship store, why they prefer to source jasmine and tuberose from India, and what makes a good perfume. Edited excerpts: