The Paris-based House of Creed recently opened its first flagship boutique in India at The Chanakya, New Delhi, bringing over two-and-a-half centuries of fragrance mastery to the discerning Indian market.

The flagship store offers Creed’s most popular perfumes, including the Aventus, Silver Mountain Water, and Green Irish Tweed, alongside the Aventus for Her, among others.

In an interview with Lounge, Giles Gordon, the brand's chief marketing officer, talks about the reason behind selecting Delhi as the location for the flagship store, why they prefer to source jasmine and tuberose from India, and what makes a good perfume. Edited excerpts:

What made you select Delhi?

Delhi represents India’s most refined and cosmopolitan luxury landscape, making it the natural choice for Creed’s inaugural flagship boutique. After over 260 years of mastery rooted in London’s legacy, we sought a location that reflects our devotion to cultural richness.

India already has an array of luxury fragrance brands—Gucci and Prada Beauty being the recent additions. How do you plan to face off the competitors?

The growth of global fragrance houses in India signals a shift towards more refined preferences, and that’s exactly where Creed thrives. Each fragrance is hand-weighed, blended, and matured in our maison in France; a process rooted in human skill. We offer a tangible connection to centuries of perfumery expertise that resonates with India’s most perceptive consumers.

Earlier this year, you launched a snow-inspired perfume. Could you talk about the idea behind that smell?

Silver Mountain Water, which launched in 1995, remains one of our most iconic creations. The idea came from the beauty of the Swiss Alps, capturing that crisp, invigorating moment of breathing in mountain air with glacial streams running below. It opens with a burst of bergamot and blackcurrant, flows into tea and airy accords, and finishes on soft sandalwood and musk. Even the bottle, with its white base and silver cap, brings that alpine vision to life.

India has a long history in perfume making. Has the country inspired the House of Creed to create a perfume? Do you source any raw materials from here?

Absolutely. Our perfumers travel the world in search of the finest raw materials, and India plays an essential role in that journey. We source some of our most precious notes, like jasmine and tuberose, from India. They’re not just ingredients, they’re living traditions that continue to inspire our creations.

What’s Creed’s business vision for India?

India plays a key role in our global story, not just as a market but as a cultural partnership. The country’s deep-rooted respect for tradition aligns seamlessly with Creed’s ethos.

Across our presence in nearly 80 countries, we’ve seen India’s interest grow steadily. From London to Dubai, Indian consumers are stepping into niche luxury with curiosity and confidence. Our digital traction confirmed the appetite, and now we’re creating an immersive, in-person experience that invites people to explore what sets artisanal fragrance apart.

How have people’s tastes evolved over the years when it comes to scents?

Today, people aren’t simply choosing a fragrance to follow trends. They’re looking for something that feels like them. Great perfumery isn’t about fitting in; it’s about discovering what feels truly your own.

What’s a good perfume according to you?

A good perfume starts with exceptional ingredients and the kind of hands-on craftsmanship that gives it soul. It should linger beautifully, tell a story, and become a part of how you express yourself. A great fragrance isn’t just something you wear, it’s something that stays with you, shapes your presence, and leaves a quiet impression long after you’ve gone.

Which perfume do you wear?

Aventus is the one I find myself returning to. It strikes that rare balance between bold and elegant. It opens bright and fresh, then settles into something warm, smoky, and quietly powerful.

