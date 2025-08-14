Earlier this year, you launched a snow-inspired perfume. Could you talk about the idea behind that smell?

Silver Mountain Water, which launched in 1995, remains one of our most iconic creations. The idea came from the beauty of the Swiss Alps, capturing that crisp, invigorating moment of breathing in mountain air with glacial streams running below. It opens with a burst of bergamot and blackcurrant, flows into tea and airy accords, and finishes on soft sandalwood and musk. Even the bottle, with its white base and silver cap, brings that alpine vision to life.