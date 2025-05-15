How to cinch it with a cummerbund like Shah Rukh Khan
SummaryThe many ways to style one of the Met Gala’s most seen accessories
Besides a variety of hats and walking sticks, the accessory that stood out at this year’s Met Gala, or the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, was the cummerbund.
From Shah Rukh Khan, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Adrien Brody to Law Roach and Nick Jonas, many male celebrities sported the wide sash worn across the waist and hips in contrasting colours and prints, trying to match the 2025 theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Female stars, too, added the cummerbund—classically designed to flatten and smoothen the portion where the trousers meet the shirt—to their sharply tailored suits and suit-like dresses. The actor who stood out was Mindy Kaling in a custom Harbison Studios suit, with a satin white tie and red and blue embellishments, and a cummerbund doubling as a train.
