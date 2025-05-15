How to cinch it with a cummerbund like Shah Rukh Khan

Besides a variety of hats and walking sticks, the accessory that stood out at this year’s Met Gala, or the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, was the cummerbund.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Adrien Brody to Law Roach and Nick Jonas, many male celebrities sported the wide sash worn across the waist and hips in contrasting colours and prints, trying to match the 2025 theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Female stars, too, added the cummerbund—classically designed to flatten and smoothen the portion where the trousers meet the shirt—to their sharply tailored suits and suit-like dresses. The actor who stood out was Mindy Kaling in a custom Harbison Studios suit, with a satin white tie and red and blue embellishments, and a cummerbund doubling as a train.

Long before the cummerbund (originating from the Urdu term kamarband, meaning “waistband", sashes worn around the waist in India) became a decorative piece, it was part of the army officer’s uniform during British Raj as a more comfortable alternative to the waistcoat. While it’s hard to zero in on the cummerbund’s origins, it was part of the clothing culture in the Ottoman Empire, Crete and Nepal.

View Full Image Mindy Kaling at the Met Gala (REUTERS)

Over the years, the fashion conscious have fallen in and out of love with this accessory, once considered an integral part of the black-tie dress code. Designer brands like Saint Laurent have wrapped it like the Japanese obi. Giorgio Armani has pleated it like an accordion—just the way Shah Rukh Khan wore it as part of his Sabyasachi ensemble. Givenchy added a zip to make it more streetwear-friendly. The Met Gala, though, put the spotlight on the cummerbund, making it, what menswear designer Sandeep Gonsalves, calls the “statement piece" of the year. “It is the ultimate finishing touch that brings polish, proportion and personality to formal wear," says Gonsalves, the co-founder of the label Sarah and Sandeep. “The key is fit and simplicity."

The beauty of a cummerbund is that it can be worn by anyone, irrespective of their shape, size and gender and offers a defined silhouette that blurs the lines between masculinity and femininity. But you need to keep a few things in mind in case you’re planning to make wear a cummerbund.

For starters, a cummerbund should sit high on the natural waist and cover the trouser band cleanly. To illustrate, consider Madonna’s androgynous look at the Met Gala. While her ivory Tom Ford suit, complete with tailored trousers, a matching snug blazer, and a crisp white button-down shirt, seemed on point with the theme, her cummerbund didn’t cover the pants band fully, making the whole look a bit uneven. Another big no-no is a cummerbund with a belt, and slipping below the shirt line.

The ideal width of a cummerbund is 5-6 inches, depending on one’s body type. The choice of fabric plays a crucial role as well. Opt for a classic silk satin or grosgrain for tuxedos; velvet or fine wool can be a great option for seasonal or textured looks. Indie brands like Cord Studio have cummerbund-style leather or denim belts, which are perfect for casual/officewear.

“For slimmer frames, a broader band adds drama," says Gonsalves. “For broader waists, a custom-tailored fit helps smooth and streamline. Women can wear it like a structured sash or corset, paired with sharp tailoring."

For petite individuals, wearing it slightly higher on the waist in monochromatic tones can help elongate the frame. “The taller bunch can play with contrasting colours, textured fabrics, and wider bands," suggests Priyanka Kathuria, a fashion curator and co-founder of wardrobe consultancy Altique. “It’s a versatile accessory and can be worn over shirts, skirts, and blazers. If you want to make it part of a streetwear-style outfit, pair it with high-waisted pants and tucked-in tee or oversized shirts."

That’s the other reason for the growing fondness for cummerbunds. Fast-fashion brands like Zara and H&M are experimenting with its shape, offering garments such as denim long A-line skirts and a pair of jeans with cummerbund-style band, helping create a formal-meets-casual look.

It’s a great example of how a simple, old-school formal wear accessory can make you look effortlessly cool. “A cummerbund is a unique accessory because it can accentuate proportion in smaller waists, and in broader waists," says fashion stylist Vikram Seth. “It’s a clever styling tool, snatching the waist, elongating the torso, and adding drama without shouting."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.