How to cinch it with a cummerbund like Shah Rukh Khan

Over the years, the fashion conscious have fallen in and out of love with this accessory, once considered an integral part of the black-tie dress code. Designer brands like Saint Laurent have wrapped it like the Japanese obi. Giorgio Armani has pleated it like an accordion—just the way Shah Rukh Khan wore it as part of his Sabyasachi ensemble. Givenchy added a zip to make it more streetwear-friendly. The Met Gala, though, put the spotlight on the cummerbund, making it, what menswear designer Sandeep Gonsalves, calls the “statement piece" of the year. “It is the ultimate finishing touch that brings polish, proportion and personality to formal wear," says Gonsalves, the co-founder of the label Sarah and Sandeep. “The key is fit and simplicity."