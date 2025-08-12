British expert Daniel Sandler loves watching Indian bridal make-up online

British make-up artist Daniel Sandler has worked with the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, but loves learning new techniques from make-up artists (MUA) on Instagram.

“I follow some amazing Indian MUAs on Instagram and I love watching their skills as they transform their model. I especially love watching bridal make up being applied. The technique is so very different to what we do in the West, it’s inspiring and I always learn something new," says Sandler, the artist behind the cult Watercolour Blush. He recently launched his brand, Daniel Sandler Cosmetics, in India (exclusive on Amazon).

In an interview with Lounge, Sandler shares his tips and techniques, and his hopes from the Indian market. Edited excerpts:

Also Read | Can the viral black lipstick become your daily go-to?

Have you tweaked your formulations for the Indian market?

Since I have created a fully inclusive line of Watercolour blushes, there should be no challenges in finding a suitable shade for every skin tone in India. I have blue-toned shades for cool-tone skins and warm-tone shades for warm, deeper skins.

What do you think sets Indian consumers apart?

Historically, the Indian consumer has largely looked for long-lasting, high-impact, event-driven makeup with bold eyes and rich pigments and that remains a trend. But now, a growing number of consumers are focusing on subtler routines with a focus on complexion, uncomplicated make-up routines and trend-driven aesthetics.

You’ve long championed minimal coverage, which has become a go-to trend today. What do you believe has led to this shift in aesthetic?

Heavily retouched advertising imagery that brands embraced for many years had become the norm and set an unrealistic bar, leading to insecurity.

But now the knock-on effect of brands sending out positive messages about embracing real skin texture has resonated with people. Embracing our flaws is an act of acceptance and self-love.

Mistakes people make when trying to achieve skin-like makeup?

It’s important to use products that stay in place and unfortunately some skincare and make-up ingredients may feel lovely and initially look fantastic but because they contain too much oil, make up slides in the heat and humidity. Also, there is a big trend of layering a lot of products, which is totally unnecessary.

It’s better to use less amount of products that look and feel fresh on skin, plus they should be silicone-based so they stay put.

Your golden rule for balancing coverage with glow for textured skin?

Creating an all over glow enhances imperfections like blemishes, scars or full on acne, so it’s best to stick with a demi-matte look.

In general, great make up begins with great prep. If your concerns are all over your face, then you will want to apply a lightweight matte, full coverage foundation, but if your concerns are restricted to certain areas, then you can create a balance between glow and matte.

Start off by applying a mattifying foundation or concealer on textured areas that perfectly match your skin tone. To add glow, apply products on areas that are smooth or blemish free. A good tip is to build up the glow slowly, so it doesn’t look too shimmery, especially in daylight. And be sure not to apply powder on top that will dull the lovely fresh finish.

Your advice on choosing blush shades for skin tones?

Blush shades should complement the undertones and diverse range of complexions. Generally, warm, earthy, and berry shades are flattering, but it's important to consider your specific skin tone and undertones. Fairer Indian skin can opt for soft (blue undertone) pinks and peaches, while medium skin tones can try deeper pinks, corals. Darker Indian skin tones look beautiful with bright pink, rich berry and tangerine shades.

Many Indian consumers deal with issues like hyperpigmentation and uneven tones. Your advice on achieving a radiant base without going too heavy?

Don’t use a foundation that dries to a matte finish or looks and feels heavy. Find a formula that gives you the right coverage without looking like a mask. If you are happy with the coverage of your foundation, but feel you want to add more of a glow, then simply add a liquid illuminator to it. It’s best to find a formula that self-set so you won’t need to apply powder, which can lead to a flat finish and dull the gorgeous glow you have created.

Where do people go wrong when applying base products like foundation or blush?

Everyday users often go wrong by not blending enough and being heavy handed. This relates specifically to foundation which is often over-applied, isn’t blended past the jawline, and is the wrong shade. Blush is often applied too low, which makes the face droop. Give cheeks a lift by placing slightly high in the cheeks. Choose make-up shades and formulae that complement you and your personality. Don’t feel the need to follow trends.

Make-up secrets you have learnt from your celebrity clients?

Naomi Campbell showed me that a colourless setting powder suits all skin tones and that there’s no need to colour correct using powder if you get the shade of your base or concealer right. Dame Helen Mirren showed that adding two or three individual eye lashes at the outer edge really enhances and lifts the eye shape.

Brush, sponge or fingers—what’s your favourite tool?

For medium to full coverage using a liquid or crème formula, I like using a large, flat base brush because it lets me work quickly and there’s less wastage of product compared to a sponge or large, wide fluffy brush. I dampen the brush as it speeds up blending.

I use dampened fingers to apply sheerer fluid formulae, such as skin tints or tinted moisturizers. I don’t use a sponge as I think they’re unhygienic.

A look you would create using just three of your products for a modern Indian wedding guest?

I’d apply three individual shades of my Watercolour because they’re multi-purpose, for eyes, lips and cheeks . I’d apply an illuminating pink on eye lids to brighten the whites of eyes, on the apples of cheeks to add freshness, and on lips to add colour and make teeth look whiter.

I’d apply a deep peach on the main part of the cheeks to create warmth and as a transition colour on lids. Then I’d pick up one of my illuminators and dab a little on the brow bone, inner eye corner, highest part of cheekbone, and anywhere else where I want to add a beautiful glow, like the centre of lips or down the length of the nose.