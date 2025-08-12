British expert Daniel Sandler loves watching Indian bridal make-up online
The celebrity make-up artist on bringing his brand to India, foundation tricks he's learnt from Naomi Campbell and why he hates using the sponge
British make-up artist Daniel Sandler has worked with the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, but loves learning new techniques from make-up artists (MUA) on Instagram.
“I follow some amazing Indian MUAs on Instagram and I love watching their skills as they transform their model. I especially love watching bridal make up being applied. The technique is so very different to what we do in the West, it’s inspiring and I always learn something new," says Sandler, the artist behind the cult Watercolour Blush. He recently launched his brand, Daniel Sandler Cosmetics, in India (exclusive on Amazon).
In an interview with Lounge, Sandler shares his tips and techniques, and his hopes from the Indian market. Edited excerpts: