British expert Daniel Sandler loves watching Indian bridal make-up online

Many Indian consumers deal with issues like hyperpigmentation and uneven tones. Your advice on achieving a radiant base without going too heavy?

Don’t use a foundation that dries to a matte finish or looks and feels heavy. Find a formula that gives you the right coverage without looking like a mask. If you are happy with the coverage of your foundation, but feel you want to add more of a glow, then simply add a liquid illuminator to it. It’s best to find a formula that self-set so you won’t need to apply powder, which can lead to a flat finish and dull the gorgeous glow you have created.