Can an eye patch help fix dark circles?

From under-eye patches to creams, serums and laser treatments, the beauty market is flooded with options, in various price points, if you are hunting for a “solution" for dark under-eye circles.

Dark circles are among the most common skin complaints nowadays, say experts, since people are increasingly spending time on their phones, laptops and compromising on their sleep. That's also one of the reasons dark circles are more frustrating to treat.

Why do you get dark circles anyway?

“Dark circles occur when the skin under the eyes gets darker or discoloured. Since the skin the your eyes is so thin and delicate, even the blood vessels, pigmentation, or hollowness can make the area look much darker," says Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai.

Factors like genetics, lack of sleep, more screen time, stress, smoking, alcohol, dehydration, iron deficiency, allergies, conditions like eczema, and rubbing the eyes vigorously, can cause them, explains Dr Chause.

Ageing also leads to dark circles, as the skin sags and the under eyes appear more hollow, according to Kiran Sethi, MD Skin, wellness expert, Isya Aesthetics, Delhi.

“When the skin around your eyes sags you see the bone so there is a sunken effect. Thin wrinkly skin appears dark. Sinus infection can also cause them. If your vessels don’t push blood fast enough, blood sits there and looks congested, causing dark circles due to vascular reasons. Drugs, vaping and sheesha can also cause them," says Dr Sethi.

Can products help?

Products claiming that they can make your dark circles disappear in a week are just “fake marketing tactics", says Dr Chause. These products can only lighten or manage your dark circles but cannot make them disappear completely.

What can help is making necessary lifestyle changes, adds Dr Chause. “No product can make them disappear. Once you have them, you have to manage them and prevent more darkening. Even surgery cannot make them disappear. Cumulative ageing will result in darker circles so we have to prevent, maintain and take care of ourselves," says Dr Sethi.

In case you are looking for products to manage your dark circles, look for ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptide that can help rebuild the skin.

“For hollows, growth factors will help build collagen, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and other ingredients to build the barrier. Thin skin can be tackled with retinol. For pigmentation, alpha arbutin, kojic acid and liquorice extracts help. For vasculature-related darkness, caffeine and hesperidin are helpful," says Dr Sethi.

Do aesthetic procedures help?

To reduce dark circles, some people opt for fillers, laser treatments, chemical peels, micro-needling, and PRP therapy—these solutions may lighten the darkness, but they won't make them disappear.

“Lifestyle can be managed, but if they are due to genetics or ageing, it becomes challenging to reduce or manage them," says Dr Chause. "These treatments can pose various side effects if not done right. Always consult your dermatologist."

Adopting healthy habits can help prevent dark circles. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day, eat a balanced and nourished diet to avoid iron and B12 deficiencies, avoid rubbing your eyes, always wear sunscreen, get enough sleep, and use a cold compress if necessary to reduce puffiness or redness under the eyes, says Dr Chause.

Vitamin D is important as well. So is less screen time. Don’t look at screens at night, says Dr Sethi. “Follow the circadian rhythm and get eight hours of sleep at the right time. These are the permanent solutions; everything else is temporary."

