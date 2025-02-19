Can an eye patch help fix dark circles?
SummarySkincare products that claim to improve under-eye dark circles can offer only temporary benefits, say experts
From under-eye patches to creams, serums and laser treatments, the beauty market is flooded with options, in various price points, if you are hunting for a “solution" for dark under-eye circles.
Dark circles are among the most common skin complaints nowadays, say experts, since people are increasingly spending time on their phones, laptops and compromising on their sleep. That's also one of the reasons dark circles are more frustrating to treat.