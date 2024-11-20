How to protect your skin and hair from pollution during winter

Cold air, combined with pollutants like soot, dust and vehicle emissions, strips the skin of moisture and damages the skin’s barrier, leading to acne, dullness, and irritation. Dust particles can also clog pores and increase bacterial growth on the skin, resulting in acne. Since pollutants induce oxidative stress (when there is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body), “it also causes premature ageing, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. Conditions like eczema and rosacea also worsen as pollution compromises the skin’s ability to retain moisture. In winter, I often see dryness, sensitivity, tightness, and flakiness, as pollutants strip the skin of natural oils among patients," says Dr Shukla.