How to protect your skin and hair from pollution during winter

It’s not just Delhi. The air quality across major cities in India are suffering from poor AQI (Air Quality Index) levels, and the advent of the winter season has made matters worse, especially in the northern parts. And it’s not just your health but also your skin and hair are suffering.
Pollution-related skin and hair issues actually persist year-round nowadays, says Mumbai-based Stuti Khare Shukla, dermatologist, and founder of Elements of Aesthetics. She has patients coming in from across the country. “But I see a noticeable increase during winter. Cold weather, combined with higher pollution levels, amplifies different concerns. In winter, pollutants are trapped closer to the ground, worsening skin and hair conditions."
Cold air, combined with pollutants like soot, dust and vehicle emissions, strips the skin of moisture and damages the skin’s barrier, leading to acne, dullness, and irritation. Dust particles can also clog pores and increase bacterial growth on the skin, resulting in acne. Since pollutants induce oxidative stress (when there is an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants in the body), “it also causes premature ageing, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation. Conditions like eczema and rosacea also worsen as pollution compromises the skin’s ability to retain moisture. In winter, I often see dryness, sensitivity, tightness, and flakiness, as pollutants strip the skin of natural oils among patients," says Dr Shukla.
Pollution affects hair as well. It weakens the hair cuticle, making them more prone to breakage, frizz and split ends. “It clogs hair follicles, contributing to dandruff, itchiness, and hair thinning. The oxidative stress from pollution also accelerates hair ageing, leading to increased hair fall," says Dr Shukla.
It’s not just dry or inflamed skin, pollution can trigger epigenetic changes, such as DNA methylation, which influence gene expression related to inflammation and skin ageing. These changes can predispose individuals to chronic conditions like eczema or psoriasis or skin cancers. “These changes alter chromatin organisation, and gene expression," says Pune-based Shilpa Patil, dermatologist, director of Ethoski Healthcare. "It can also increase the risk of diseases like cancer," adds Dr Patil.
The two experts offer tips to prevent short- and long-term damage to hair and skin. Speak to your dermatologist before using any product, or changing your skincare and haircare routine.
For skin
If possible, keep your face covered when stepping out.
Avoid over-cleansing.
Use a gentle cleanser, antioxidant-rich products, and a good moisturiser to protect the barrier.
Sunscreen is essential year-round.
Look for ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in your products. You could also use detoxifying masks that have charcoal or clay to clear pores.
For hair
Avoid heat treatments such as blow-drying or straightening. If you can’t avoid, layer your hair with a heat protectant. Refrain from using harmful hair dyes or colours.
Regularly cleanse and wash hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and use nourishing products like keratin or argan oil to help restore strength and moisture. Keep your hair covered in polluted environments.
Use a moisturising hair mask or conditioner once a week.
Coconut oil can help create a protective barrier around your follicle.
Shea butter and jojoba oil help provide hydration naturally and soothe the scalp. Glycerin-based conditioners also help lock in moisture for both, the scalp and cuticles. These ingredients help combat the effects of heavy metals like nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which contribute to dryness and dehydration.
Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.