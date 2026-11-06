How designers are giving denim a festive makeover

It is extremely rare for a celebrity look to make me want to buy something. Two years ago, one did. A picture popped up on my social media feed of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an embellished denim jacket and crop top with unfinished edges by AK-OK, Anamika Khanna’s prêt label. The way it combined traditional craftsmanship with a modern silhouette and the tie-dye effect gave it a bohemian feel, yet it was so well tailored that it felt polished. Best of all, it was versatile: I could wear the jacket with my own denims or pair the loose, slouchy pants with a T-shirt or a crisp white shirt.
‘Denim, but make it Diwali’ sounds like a contradiction but it isn’t. In recent months, several designer brands, from Sabyasachi and Jade by MK to Payal Singhal and Masaba Gupta, have been experimenting with denim, giving the everyday fabric a more festive, dressed-up feel.
“Designers are embracing denim for festive wear because we’re seeing a return to casual, comfortable dressing,” says Gupta. She sees it as an “effort to make fashion more inclusive and exciting.”
Dressed-up denim also reflects a shift in how people approach occasion wear, favouring pieces that can be worn beyond a single event.