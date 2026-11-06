How designers are giving denim a festive makeover

It is extremely rare for a celebrity look to make me want to buy something. Two years ago, one did. A picture popped up on my social media feed of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an embellished denim jacket and crop top with unfinished edges by AK-OK, Anamika Khanna’s prêt label. The way it combined traditional craftsmanship with a modern silhouette and the tie-dye effect gave it a bohemian feel, yet it was so well tailored that it felt polished. Best of all, it was versatile: I could wear the jacket with my own denims or pair the loose, slouchy pants with a T-shirt or a crisp white shirt.