How designers are giving denim a festive makeover

It is extremely rare for a celebrity look to make me want to buy something. Two years ago, one did. A picture popped up on my social media feed of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an embellished denim jacket and crop top with unfinished edges by AK-OK, Anamika Khanna’s prêt label. The way it combined traditional craftsmanship with a modern silhouette and the tie-dye effect gave it a bohemian feel, yet it was so well tailored that it felt polished. Best of all, it was versatile: I could wear the jacket with my own denims or pair the loose, slouchy pants with a T-shirt or a crisp white shirt.
It is extremely rare for a celebrity look to make me want to buy something. Two years ago, one did. A picture popped up on my social media feed of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an embellished denim jacket and crop top with unfinished edges by AK-OK, Anamika Khanna’s prêt label. The way it combined traditional craftsmanship with a modern silhouette and the tie-dye effect gave it a bohemian feel, yet it was so well tailored that it felt polished. Best of all, it was versatile: I could wear the jacket with my own denims or pair the loose, slouchy pants with a T-shirt or a crisp white shirt.
‘Denim, but make it Diwali’ sounds like a contradiction but it isn’t. In recent months, several designer brands, from Sabyasachi and Jade by MK to Payal Singhal and Masaba Gupta, have been experimenting with denim, giving the everyday fabric a more festive, dressed-up feel.
‘Denim, but make it Diwali’ sounds like a contradiction but it isn’t. In recent months, several designer brands, from Sabyasachi and Jade by MK to Payal Singhal and Masaba Gupta, have been experimenting with denim, giving the everyday fabric a more festive, dressed-up feel.
“Designers are embracing denim for festive wear because we’re seeing a return to casual, comfortable dressing,” says Gupta. She sees it as an “effort to make fashion more inclusive and exciting.”
Dressed-up denim also reflects a shift in how people approach occasion wear, favouring pieces that can be worn beyond a single event.
A SPIN ON OCCASIONWEAR
Gupta first experimented with denim in 2017, dressing actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a denim drape. Until then, the designer was known for her print-heavy aesthetic. When Kapoor Ahuja stepped out in a drape made from upcycled Levi’s jeans, paired with a high-neck denim crop top, the look went viral. The drape reimagined the sari in denim, a fabric known for its durability and stiffness, and gave the sari a soft, fluid and feminine quality.
“Denim has always been a versatile fabric, and I believe it deserves a place in many collections beyond being used as a gimmick,” says Gupta. “It’s challenging to work with, but you have to respect the fabric and use it in a way that does it justice. Over-manipulating or over-engineering is where things can go wrong. When we created the pre-stitched denim sari for Sonam, we used printed denim with foil prints and pigment treatments.”
Surface ornamentation on denim is challenging. The fabric is thick and heavy, requiring skilled, experienced artisans and more time to work on.
COUTURE TREATMENT
Mayyur Girotra, who has made denim a mainstay of his collections, first experimented with it in 2016 for a collection called Jaisalmer. He favours zardozi and dabka embroidery, often accented with gems in burnt finishes.
“I feel the muted tones against denim give a richer feel and this old-school charm,” says Girotra, adding that his aim is to give the everyday fabric a couture treatment.
He has created custom-order denim lehngas paired with brocade corsets, and his collections also include denim saris and kaftans.
Designers are exploring a range of details, from varied embroidery techniques and embellishments to prints and textures. Falguni and Shane Peacock have used ombré faux fur to dress up denim.
Ritu Kumar’s recent autumn campaign, featuring actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, has a look pairing an embroidered Rajwadi blouse with a printed chogha jacket and zari-embellished jeans.
Payal Singhal presented her first denim sharara in 2023 as part of her Modern Mughals collection. “Denim is an exciting fabric to experiment with because it is so universally loved, yet it is rarely associated with Indian occasion wear,” she says. “Bringing it into silhouettes like shararas allowed me to play with that contrast: the structure and familiarity of denim against the fluidity and drama of Indian dressing.”
This season, Singhal launched her prêt line, PS by Payal Singhal, which takes a more Western and fusion-led approach to design. The collection features several pieces suited to Diwali dressing, including acid-washed embroidered denim drape pants and a denim sari.
“We’re only beginning to explore the possibilities of combining denim with Indian silhouettes, textiles, surface techniques and craftsmanship,” says Singhal. “I see it becoming an increasingly important part of contemporary occasion wear, particularly for people who want to dress up without feeling overly formal. The future of Indian fashion lies in giving people more freedom to interpret tradition in their own way, and denim fits beautifully into that conversation.”
For now, my embellished denim jacket hangs on the rail where I keep the clothes I am about to wear, not tucked away in the cupboard. The next time a festive event comes around and I have nothing I feel like wearing, I know exactly what I’ll reach for. Perhaps that is the appeal of embellished denim: it makes dressing up feel less like a one-off occasion and more like part of everyday life.
Sujata Assomull is a journalist, author and mindful fashion advocate.