Why India’s young brands need more than fashion weeks and pop-ups

“Many pop-ups and exhibitions are built around a defined theme or a strong curatorial point of view. While commercially successful, the format can sometimes be overpowering for a new or more subtle design voice to fully express itself,” says Jaipur-based Indrajit De, co-founder of label Mouli, a craft-led contemporary design house. “There is also a gap in the ecosystem once emerging talent has been identified. The brand is often expected to navigate the next stage largely on its own. What is needed is not only more opportunities to be seen but also more opportunities to be introduced, understood, supported and allowed to evolve over time.”