How to make the ‘dhoti’ part of daily wear

The humble dhoti is among the most popular traditional outfits that men as well as women wear during festivals and wedding season. But it can be part of the daily wear as well, believes content creator Rohit Bose.

Over the past few months, Bose has created a social media following by presenting different ways of wearing a dhoti, and narrating tales of traditional draping techniques and the history behind them. “This timeless attire is being reimagined and celebrated, thanks to Bollywood icons like Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor," says Bose.

According to him, there’s no single "correct" way to wear the dhoti. “For many, the dhoti evokes memories of their grandfathers wearing it in a traditional, region-specific way. I aim to inspire others to see the dhoti in a new light—as a dynamic, stylish, and expressive garment that transcends cultural and regional boundaries while celebrating its rich heritage," he says.

