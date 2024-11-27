How to make the ‘dhoti’ part of daily wear

The humble dhoti is among the most popular traditional outfits that men as well as women wear during festivals and wedding season. But it can be part of the daily wear as well, believes content creator Rohit Bose.
The humble dhoti is among the most popular traditional outfits that men as well as women wear during festivals and wedding season. But it can be part of the daily wear as well, believes content creator Rohit Bose.
Over the past few months, Bose has created a social media following by presenting different ways of wearing a dhoti, and narrating tales of traditional draping techniques and the history behind them. “This timeless attire is being reimagined and celebrated, thanks to Bollywood icons like Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor," says Bose.
Over the past few months, Bose has created a social media following by presenting different ways of wearing a dhoti, and narrating tales of traditional draping techniques and the history behind them. “This timeless attire is being reimagined and celebrated, thanks to Bollywood icons like Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor," says Bose.
According to him, there’s no single "correct" way to wear the dhoti. “For many, the dhoti evokes memories of their grandfathers wearing it in a traditional, region-specific way. I aim to inspire others to see the dhoti in a new light—as a dynamic, stylish, and expressive garment that transcends cultural and regional boundaries while celebrating its rich heritage," he says.
During a quick chat, Bose shared tips on how to make the dhoti a part of daily wear and his thoughts on the pre-draped dhoti. Edited excerpts:
Many brands are experimenting with pre-stitched dhoti that comes with zippers and doesn't require draping. What's your take?
I prefer draping my dhotis because it gives me the freedom to experiment with styles and express my creativity. Dolly Jain's powerful analogy about pre-stitched sarees—"giving the sky to a girl but clipping her wings"—truly resonates with me.
Also read: When Michael Kors and Anushka Sharma co-designed a watch
I feel pre-stitched dhotis can limit the garment’s full creative potential. That said, I understand the importance of making dhotis accessible and reviving interest in this traditional attire. For many, draping can seem intimidating, and pre-stitched dhotis provide a welcoming gateway. They simplify the experience, allowing more people to embrace the dhoti comfortably.
You’ve done festive-focused dhotis like the Durga Pujo dhoti. Besides festivals, do you see dhoti becoming part of everyday wear in major cities?
Dhotis exude a timeless sophistication, and I’ve experienced firsthand the compliments and admiration they draw. Beyond weddings and festivals, dhotis can seamlessly fit into everyday life, from office to home.
Pair them with a shirt, T-shirt, or even a blazer to create versatile and stylish ensembles. I’ve worn dhotis to malls, beaches, and even during international trips, proving how effortlessly adaptable they can be.
It’s time to redefine the dhoti’s image from being purely formal or traditional to a dynamic, everyday garment that celebrates our cultural heritage with contemporary flair.
Any mistakes people make while draping a dhoti?
Common mistakes people make while draping a dhoti is either insufficient or excessive fabric. Using too little fabric can result in a tight, uncomfortable fit, while too much fabric can make the dhoti look bulky. Securing the dhoti with a neat and secure knot or tuck is crucial. A loose or sloppy knot can ruin the overall appearance.
Some quick style tips on making dhoti part of the daily wardrobe?
Pair dhotis with oversized shirts, graphic T-shirts, and sneakers for a relaxed, trendy look. For winters, layer dhotis with blazers, trench coats, and boots. Update traditional events with fresh draping styles, adding a modern spin to classic elegance.
Replace traditional kurtas with bandhgalas and Jodhpuri jackets for a sophisticated wedding look. Push the boundaries with bold prints, textures, and fabrics. Repurpose modern sari prints or fabrics to create a unique dhoti statement.