Designer Dhruv Kapoor wants to make spirituality part of pop culture
Designer Dhruv Kapoor has two big launches this year—his new Gen Z brand K 2.0 and his first flagship store in Delhi
Designer Dhruv Kapoor’s office in Gurugram looks like a laboratory. Everything is off-white, from the bare walls and flooring to the furniture and cutlery. No fabric samples, files, cuttings, mannequins—the things that usually take up space in a fashion house—are in sight. There’s colour though, most of the staff, including Kapoor, are dressed in shades of green. He’s the designer behind the independent eponymous ready-to-wear brand that in a span of 11 years has created a global name for itself, sitting comfortably between streetwear, casualwear and high fashion.
As I enter his cabin on one of the four floors of the 40,000 sq. ft building, which includes the factory, I ask if it’s a coincidence that most people are dressed in green? “It’s Wednesday, a day ruled by (planet) mercury and green is the colour associated with it (according to Vastu Shastra, the Hindu principles of architecture and design)," he says, while binaural beats in the beta frequency play in the background—supposed to improve concentration. “Green is associated with creativity, communication. I believe in Vastu, yoga… spirituality in general… that has rubbed off on my team." Thursday is yellow, Friday, blue.