French luxury fragrance brand Diptyque recently launched a new perfume in India, called Lazulio. Drawing inspiration from the peacock feather, Lazulio blends vibrant rhubarb, warm benzoin and Haitian vetiver. A delicate touch of rose gives the fragrance, crafted by perfumer Quentin Bisch, an elegant lift.

The perfume comes housed in the emblematic bottle of Les Essences de Diptyque ("The Essences of Diptyque"). The Maison’s signature oval is engraved into the glass as if a window was looking into the natural lustre of the peacock feather. The graphic art has been designed by artist Nigel Peake.

The creation of Lazulio was guided by the need to express contrast and emotion. Perfumer Quentin Bisch started with rhubarb, which brings an instant, vivid, green brightness.

"It’s crisp, tangy, and slightly acidic—the perfect note to evoke the luminous flash one perceives when the feather catches the light," says Bisch. To complement and contrast this opening, the perfumer selected benzoin from Laos which offers a soft, golden, balsamic warmth. "Its creamy texture brings depth, sensuality, and a sense of comfort," he adds. Bisch wanted the fragrance to shift from the brightness of rhubarb to the enveloping softness of benzoin, like the eye of the feather that draws you in. Vetiver added the woody, slightly smoky tension he needed to ground the composition, while a delicate touch of rose lifted the entire structure, bringing a final note of elegance. Each ingredient was chosen for the sensation it provokes. The idea was not to replicate the feather, but to translate its emotion.

In an interview with Lounge, the perfumer talks about the Maison’s new launch. Edited excerpts: