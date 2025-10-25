How was the process of capturing the brilliance and tactile softness of the peacock feather while remaining fully aligned with the artistic and poetic DNA of Diptyque?

Working within the world of Diptyque means approaching perfumery as a form of art. The Maison encourages interpretation, freedom, and poetic transformation. I didn’t want Lazulio to be a literal translation of an object. Instead, it had to carry an impression—a memory, a texture, a glimmer. The brilliance of the feather came through in the sparkling, green top note of rhubarb. The softness was expressed through the creamy, balsamic warmth of benzoin. This interplay of light and texture is what made the fragrance feel alive. For me, being aligned with Diptyque’s identity means remaining curious, using the senses like tools, and creating a fragrance that tells a story. Lazulio is not just a perfume inspired by a feather. It is a perfume inspired by the feeling of wonder.