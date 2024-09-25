Divyam Mehta wants to take his brand global
SummaryThe designer on the new Delhi store, desire to extend the brand vocabulary to the smallest textile objects, and finding a foothold in a broader lifestyle segment
Designer Divyam Mehta’s new store in south Delhi marks a milestone, though not by design.
Situated in a leafy lane of Defence Colony, a neighbourhood that is home to several fashion and design labels, Mehta’s flagship store coincides with his eponymous label’s 15th year. “We wanted to have a more experiential space, uncluttered and simple, but putting across the idea of craft in a contemporary way," says the designer, who inaugurated the store in August. “We have designed furniture and lamps for the store. It also showcases textile art, jewellery, candles—details that help us create a mood for the brand."