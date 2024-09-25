Divyam Mehta wants to take his brand global

The opening of the new store has also offered a space for the brand to offer textile art as a product category. “We’ve been doing it for a few customers who request for commissioned pieces," says Mehta, who also works on interior projects, has in the past created commissioned pieces for clients on requests. The textile artworks feature Shibori dyeing in intricate patterns. Whether in wearable forms or as décor, Mehta is always keen to present textiles and crafts as artistic. “Since we work with textile clusters, it was a natural step. These techniques are intricate, and take up so much of time and energy; it is important that these are seen as art."