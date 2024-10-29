Diwali 2024: Style ideas for your festive outfit
SummaryA quick guide to help you add a playful twist to your traditional festive clothes
When it comes to festive clothes, kurtas, saris and lehngas are a given, but styling them with a playful twist makes all the difference. A push on experimental layering and an addition of a nifty accessory can instantly elevate a look.
Plus, it always helps if an ensemble can work as well for a cards party in the afternoon with friends, as for a puja in the evening with family.