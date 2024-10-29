Diwali 2024: Style ideas for your festive outfit

When it comes to festive clothes, kurtas, saris and lehnga s are a given, but styling them with a playful twist makes all the difference. A push on experimental layering and an addition of a nifty accessory can instantly elevate a look.

Plus, it always helps if an ensemble can work as well for a cards party in the afternoon with friends, as for a puja in the evening with family.

A traditional handloom sari or a vibrant salwar-kameez crafted in soft, breathable textile, of course, works wonderfully in such cases. But if you want to wear something different, then try a brocade blazer with matching long shorts or a co-ord set with denim patchwork detailing.

“Cottons, tussar silk, Chanderi silk, georgette have now become popular (among shoppers), since they want to stay effortlessly stylish and comfortable through long celebrations," says Sarabjeet Saluja, founder-chief executive of Saundh label. "Shades of gold and silver make strong statements, especially through accents in embroidery, zari work, and sequins. Vibrant neons like lime green, hot pink, electric blue inject energy into fusion- and Indo-western wear."

In case you want to follow trends, look towards jewel tones and A-line cuts. Shades like emerald green, ruby red, sapphire blue and deep amethyst are in demand, since they add “vibrancy and sophistication to festive wear", says Sachin Kharbanda, co-founder and managing director, Lakshita Fashions label. “As for silhouettes, straight and A-line cuts are prevalent across all categories, offering a flattering shape while ensuring comfort and ease of movement."

Besides colours and fabrics, you can experiment with different draping styles using dupattas, scarves, or sari pallus to bring that subtle twist to traditional silhouettes. “Layering saris, lehngas or kurta sets with long jackets, capes or structured blazers adds more dimension," suggests Saluja.

View Full Image From Lakshita Fashions.

If you are in mood to give a contemporary twist to your festive look using only accessories, try experimenting with chunky jewellery and heavily embroidered footwear like juttis. Adding something as simple as a belts can also help "define your silhouette," says Kharbanda.

Or, style your traditional saris with bralettes or corsets. "Style the kurta sets with belts or waistcoats. I'd also recommend co-ord sets pairing with statement jewellery," says trueBrowns founder-chief executive Udita Bansal.

View Full Image From trueBrowns

You can even try colour-blocking or mixing prints from different pieces to add that playfulness to your outfit.

Such tweaks, from layered ensembles, to adding different colours and experimenting with accessories, can help you easily and quickly complete the picture of contemporary-meets-traditional festive-wear.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

