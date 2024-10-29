Diwali 2024: Style ideas for your festive outfit

In case you want to follow trends, look towards jewel tones and A-line cuts. Shades like emerald green, ruby red, sapphire blue and deep amethyst are in demand, since they add “vibrancy and sophistication to festive wear", says Sachin Kharbanda, co-founder and managing director, Lakshita Fashions label. “As for silhouettes, straight and A-line cuts are prevalent across all categories, offering a flattering shape while ensuring comfort and ease of movement."