Diwali 2024: How to get celebrity make-up looks in 5 steps

Festive glam completes a festive wardrobe, and Bollywood celebrities offer ample inspiration for a variety of looks.
Lounge asked three celebrity make-up artistes to decode some popular make-up looks to add that extra shine to your Diwali or Bhai Dooj look this season.
A cool-tone look
Cool-tone make up from the 1990s is still popular and actor Ananya Panday recently matched her silver outfit with her eyeshadow for a red carpet look. Celebrity make-up artiste Shraddha Naik, who works with Panday and other stars like Shraddha Kapoor, says the hero of this look is the metallic eye. She has used cool tones on the eyes and no blush on the cheeks to keep the whole look cool-toned. Naik breaks down the look.
- Prep the eye with concealer, and lock it with powder. First do the eyes so if there is any fallout you don’t have to clean over the base or cake it with powder.
- Start with a silver metallic cream shadow on the eyes and blend upwards towards the crease line. On top of that, use a silver and gold-bronze tone cream shadow mix, only on the lid and just blend over the crease. Use a bronze eye shadow powder to set these cream shadows. This look is all about blending right. The colours need to look gradient so you have to mix a lot of colours but don’t overblend or it will look muddy. The key is to blend until you have a beautiful finish and the start and end edges of the different shadows are not visible. Blend one into another.
- Add some silver cream shadow on the inner corners and below the lower waterline and shade it out. Add black kohl on the waterline. And on the top lash line and blended it out like a smudged liner. Use a grey shimmery shadow over the black kohl pencil and the same grey shadow under the waterline to match colours from top to bottom.
- Curl the lashes and apply two coats to define them. Fill in brows where needed and do a minimal base. Use a bronzer on the cheeks to make it more metallic.
- Finish with a nude lip and balm on top.
Play with colours
As the weather gets drier, your skin will change too, and no amount of luxury make up will help you look good if you apply make up on dry skin, says celebrity makeup artist Kavye Sharma.
Sharma decodes a statement purple-eye look he created for actor Kriti Sanon. You can try these techniques with other bold colours too, but remember to keep the focus on the eyes, and the rest minimal. Blending patiently is the key to creating popping eye looks that have finesse.
- Apply purple eyeliner or eyeshadow stick colour to your entire lid. Blend it out with a blending brush so that the colour is even.
- Apply a deep purple eyeshadow shade to the crease of your lids and slightly above it.
- Now, apply a lighter purple eyeshadow shade to the inner corner of your eyes to brighten the look and add dimension.
- Finish by lining your waterline with deep purple or black eyeliner and smudging it. Apply a little shimmer eyeshadow over it and finish with a lengthening mascara for bigger eyes.
- Add a thick kajal in the waterline and smudge with purple eyeshadow to give perfect contrast.
Keep skin natural and healthy with moisturiser and lightweight foundation. “I like Armani Luminous Silk foundation, and just add a little concealer where needed. Go for nude shades for the lips and a little gloss. Add lots of pink blush, and keep your skin dewy," says Sharma.
Everyday-cute look
Celebrity make-up artiste Shraddha Inder Mehta says some add-ons to make up can elevate the simplest looks. For example, the above date-ready look on actor Anjini Dhawan.
“I started with skin prep with Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream and used a House of Beauty massager to soak it in. I have used lenses from Fresh Look in the shade green which makes makeup pop," says Mehta.
Prep the lips with a balm by Carmex and follow the next steps to get the look.
- Start with a subtle brown shadow from MAC to create a crease. Next, draw a liner (MAC liner) to enhance the shadow.
- Use concealer under the eyes, followed by foundation.
- Do gentle contouring and add a blush for some tint. Finish with a highlighter.
- Keep lips neutral, and add bit of a gloss.
- Finish with mascara and fixing spray.
Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.