Diwali 2024: How to get celebrity make-up looks in 5 steps

A cool-tone look

Cool-tone make up from the 1990s is still popular and actor Ananya Panday recently matched her silver outfit with her eyeshadow for a red carpet look. Celebrity make-up artiste Shraddha Naik, who works with Panday and other stars like Shraddha Kapoor, says the hero of this look is the metallic eye. She has used cool tones on the eyes and no blush on the cheeks to keep the whole look cool-toned. Naik breaks down the look.