Diwali 2024: Decor pieces to light up your house

Inspired by saffron threads, this Viya candle stand is handmade using brass. Available online, ₹75,000.

Abalone Shell Bowl with Leaping Rabbit by Lotus Arts de Vivre

This Lotus Arts de Vivre bowl, designed with sterling silver and set on black granite base, can be used to serve nuts and candies for a casual gathering, or can be part of office décor, with placement on a coffee table and a desk. Available online, $7,890.

Guuci Ginori 1735 porcelain coffee mug

The Guuci Ginori 1735 porcelain coffee mug—featuring Gucci's herbarium motif, a toile de jouy design of cherry branches, leaves and flowers, inspired by a vintage fabric—can works as a decorative item on a side table as well. Available in stores, price on request.

collektklove's Ganesh Sculpture

Crafted in tinted handblown glass, this Ganesh Sculpture gives a contemporary twist to traditional metal idols. Available online, ₹35,500.

Moral Of The Story Crystal Wall Light by The White Teak Company

This wall light by The White Teak Company dazzles in its detailing and ambient glow. Available online, ₹15,400.

Crystal Pineapple Centrepiece by Thomas Goode