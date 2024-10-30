Diwali 2024: Decor pieces to light up your house

From wall lights to sculptures, some home decor ideas to add a touch of luxury and shine to your drawing room this festive season

Team Lounge
Published30 Oct 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Viya's Saffron Candelabra
Viya’s Saffron Candelabra

Inspired by saffron threads, this Viya candle stand is handmade using brass. Available online, 75,000.

Abalone Shell Bowl with Leaping Rabbit by Lotus Arts de Vivre

This Lotus Arts de Vivre bowl, designed with sterling silver and set on black granite base, can be used to serve nuts and candies for a casual gathering, or can be part of office décor, with placement on a coffee table and a desk. Available online, $7,890.

Also read: Diwali 2024: Style ideas for your festive outfit

Guuci Ginori 1735 porcelain coffee mug

The Guuci Ginori 1735 porcelain coffee mug—featuring Gucci's herbarium motif, a toile de jouy design of cherry branches, leaves and flowers, inspired by a vintage fabric—can works as a decorative item on a side table as well. Available in stores, price on request.

collektklove's Ganesh Sculpture

Crafted in tinted handblown glass, this Ganesh Sculpture gives a contemporary twist to traditional metal idols. Available online, 35,500.

Moral Of The Story Crystal Wall Light by The White Teak Company

This wall light by The White Teak Company dazzles in its detailing and ambient glow. Available online, 15,400.

 

Also read: Diwali 2024: Gifts that will bring joy to the tech-lover in your life

 

 

Crystal Pineapple Centrepiece by Thomas Goode

Thomas Goode's Crystal Pineapple Centrepiece, crafted from fine crystal, can work as a functional piece or a decorative accent. Available online, 13,45,700. 

Also read: Diwali 2024: When the gift becomes a cherished memory

 

 

      Popular in Lounge

