Diwali 2024: Decor pieces to light up your house

Inspired by saffron threads, this Viya candle stand is handmade using brass. Available online, ₹75,000.
This Lotus Arts de Vivre bowl, designed with sterling silver and set on black granite base, can be used to serve nuts and candies for a casual gathering, or can be part of office décor, with placement on a coffee table and a desk. Available online, $7,890.
The Guuci Ginori 1735 porcelain coffee mug—featuring Gucci's herbarium motif, a toile de jouy design of cherry branches, leaves and flowers, inspired by a vintage fabric—can works as a decorative item on a side table as well. Available in stores, price on request.
Crafted in tinted handblown glass, this Ganesh Sculpture gives a contemporary twist to traditional metal idols. Available online, ₹35,500.
This wall light by The White Teak Company dazzles in its detailing and ambient glow. Available online, ₹15,400.
Thomas Goode's Crystal Pineapple Centrepiece, crafted from fine crystal, can work as a functional piece or a decorative accent. Available online, ₹13,45,700.
