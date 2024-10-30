Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Diwali 2024: Decor pieces to light up your house

Diwali 2024: Decor pieces to light up your house

Team Lounge

From wall lights to sculptures, some home decor ideas to add a touch of luxury and shine to your drawing room this festive season

Viya's Saffron Candelabra

Inspired by saffron threads, this Viya candle stand is handmade using brass. Available online, 75,000.
Abalone Shell Bowl with Leaping Rabbit by Lotus Arts de Vivre

This Lotus Arts de Vivre bowl, designed with sterling silver and set on black granite base, can be used to serve nuts and candies for a casual gathering, or can be part of office décor, with placement on a coffee table and a desk. Available online, $7,890.

Also read: Diwali 2024: Style ideas for your festive outfit
Guuci Ginori 1735 porcelain coffee mug

The Guuci Ginori 1735 porcelain coffee mug—featuring Gucci's herbarium motif, a toile de jouy design of cherry branches, leaves and flowers, inspired by a vintage fabric—can works as a decorative item on a side table as well. Available in stores, price on request.
collektklove's Ganesh Sculpture

Crafted in tinted handblown glass, this Ganesh Sculpture gives a contemporary twist to traditional metal idols. Available online, 35,500.
Moral Of The Story Crystal Wall Light by The White Teak Company

This wall light by The White Teak Company dazzles in its detailing and ambient glow. Available online, 15,400.

Also read: Diwali 2024: Gifts that will bring joy to the tech-lover in your life
Crystal Pineapple Centrepiece by Thomas Goode

Thomas Goode's Crystal Pineapple Centrepiece, crafted from fine crystal, can work as a functional piece or a decorative accent. Available online, 13,45,700.

Also read: Diwali 2024: When the gift becomes a cherished memory

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.