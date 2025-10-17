Diwali 2025: 50 ways to gift love

Gifting is an art, a science, a delicate balance of thoughtfulness and practicality, sentiment and budget. But above all, gifting is about love: platonic, romantic, and everything in between.

If you look closely—and if it hasn’t been curated by a concierge service—every gift aligns, in some way, with one or more of the five love languages: words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, physical touch, and finally, gifting itself. The moment you realise this alignment, gifting becomes more than a seasonal chore. It becomes a mindful, meaningful act. It even becomes fun, and brings back that warm, fuzzy feeling.

That’s why, this festive season, Lounge decided to design a gifting guide inspired by the five love languages. Each item in our guide is thoughtfully selected to resonate with each love language, and flexible enough to mix and match according to your preferences and those of the person to whom you’re giving.

Gifting can feel stressful, especially when you’re under pressure to send hampers out to everyone on your list during the festival season, from friends to acquaintances. How do you find the perfect token that reflects your feelings without being too sentimental or too superficial? How do you ensure your gesture matches what you think of the receiver? We’ve got you covered.

QUALITY TIME

Taj Ganga Kutir, Raichak, West Bengal

OLD NEW MEMORIES

For siblings living in different cities, the most precious moments in a year are the days or week ends spent together. When we’re with our siblings, we usually end up reminiscing about old times, especially the old homes that no longer belong to us and the old jokes that never grow up. It’s a nostalgia trip, every time. Next time, instead of visiting your sibling/s, plan a short get away. Don’t carry any baggage, just memories. Choose a hotel resort to suit your budget and style.

Birdfy bird feeder

FLOCK TOGETHER

Bird-watching requires patience and time, and if you’re a bit short of both, this smart bird feeder with a dual lens camera is a great way to share a hobby at your own pace. Fill it with seeds and when the birds from your neighbourhood settle in for a feast, the solar-powered camera takes high definition photos and sends them to your phone. Get your flock together for a watch party or to play a game of ‘name that bird’ (it can identify over 6,000 species). And if you fill it with enough treats, maybe it’ll attract more than just cooing pigeons. Birdfy.com; about ₹26,600.

Rooftop Artventures of Phad book

PAINT A FEAT

Nothing spells quality time like bonding over art. Embark on an immersive journey into the history and technique of traditional art forms like warli, phad and mata-nipachedi with DIY kits. Online learning platform Rooftop App has an Artventures Art Books series, ranging from elementary to expert, packed with insights, practical tips, associated folklore and activity sets. The Artventure of Phad book, for instance, is perfect for all ages and features works and stories by master artist Kalyan Joshi, who hails from a line of phad painters dating back to the 13th century. Rooftopapp.com; ₹999-2,499.

Conversation card games are a thoughtful way to gift your time

DECKS OF DISCOVERY

From playful couple prompts and family-friendly games to deep-connection decks like We’re Not Really Strangers, conversation card games are a thoughtful way to gift your time. We discovered them at a “friendsgiving" party where a friend brought together her pals from all her different circles, most of whom were meeting for the first time. What is most beautiful is how they encourage intentional moments to connect and share, even helping you discover new layers in longtime friendships, reminding you there’s always more to learn about people. Amazon.com and Schooloflife.com; ₹900-3,550.

Buddh Marble Mortar & Pestle

CRUSH MEDITATION

The mundane act of crushing chillies and herbs can be meditative, lulling the user to forget “that urgent mail to be sent" and focus on the moment. Inspired by the Buddha’s meditative pose, this marble mortar and pestle is a tangible expression of that idea. Conceived by artist Naomi Karodt and crafted by third-generation artisans in Agra, it’s a kitchen accessory that doubles as a reminder to take some quality time out to just be. Gift it to a friend who enjoys the rituals of slow cooking. Theplatedproject.com; ₹2,450.

Sign up for a beginner's pottery workshop with a family member or a colleague. (iStockphoto)

POTTER AROUND

Pottery is that thing everyone wants to try but never really gets down to. Signing up for a beginner’s pottery lesson is a good way to spend a few hours with yourself or have some fun with a family member, colleague, or that workaholic friend you haven’t met in years. It’s intentional, calming and grounding—as well as a lot of fun since the strange shapes that will come off the wheel will leave you in stitches. You’ll need all your creativity, not just to shape the clay but also to suggest uses for the misshapes you produce. At most independent studios; prices start from ₹1,500.

L'Occitane Cocon de Serenite relaxing pillow mist

SWEET-SMELLING SLEEP

Sleep, as most of us will agree, is the ultimate luxury in this ever busy world. So even if you are getting less than the recommended amount of rest every night, why not make those hours more pleasant? Indulge in this pillow mist—a pure delight for the senses made up of tender notes of lavender, geranium, bergamot and mandarin orange that will soothe your olfactory senses and lull you to a peaceful slumber. Loccitane.com; ₹2,450.

Join an online cooking club and bond with like-minded people around the globe. (iStockphoto)

CLUBBING COOKS

Online cookbook clubs give you the opportunity to connect with like-minded people from across the globe. For those who unwind while poring over recipes, check out SFW Cookbook Club and The Cookbook Nook on Instagram, WhatsApp and Substack. With one book at a time, you don’t just learn about different kinds of cuisines and cooking techniques, but also participate in an exchange of knowledge and recipes. @gyaanfactorysfw and the cookbooknook.substack.com.

Persée Make Your Table Clock Kit

MAKE MINUTES

Make time by assembling a table clock by yourself or with the help of a loved one or two. This beautiful box contains the 233 components and 17 tools you’ll need to assemble a time piece and bring it to life. It’s tailored to appeal to absolute beginners as well as seasoned collectors, and provides access to a support group of experts who can guide you through the movements. Following the step-by-step instructions, it takes about 10 hours to turn this kit into a ticking clock and see time in a whole new light. Maison-alcee.com; about ₹7.7 lakh.

Springbok Cherry V2 treadmill

A HARD RUN

For fitness enthusiasts, any time spent working out is quality time. This curved Springbok Cherry V2 treadmill made from cherry wood is proof that the sky can be the limit when it comes to exercise equipment. With 62 wooden slats fitted on the curved frame, it is 100% self-powered by the runner—talk about sweating it out to feel power. It’s not completely analog as it comes fitted with an integrated display that features real-time data. Overall, it’s the neat, almost-sculptural design of the treadmill that makes it a must-have. Nohrd.com; ₹10.24 lakh.

GIVING

Collektlove Gopuram Temple Sculpture

GLASS GETAWAY

If you’ve ever been dazzled by the colours and creatures that inhabit south Indian temple gateways, this Gopuram Temple Sculpture is for you—or for the friend who keeps walking back wards trying to fit those soaring structures into their phone screen. Crafted from handblown glass in pastel shades, this sculpture reimagines both the warm colours and playful elements of the gopuram without over whelming a room. Set up lighting around it and watch it sparkle. Collektklove.com; ₹1.5 lakh.

Woodfeather Maverick Propeller

AIM FOR THE SKY

A 6ft propeller is hard to ignore when it’s hanging on your wall, and certain to be a conversation starter. Crafted from solid Burma teak wood, the blue and black-toned propeller channels the never-say die attitude of our favourite fighter pilot Maverick, from the Top Gun films (it also has his famous line: “I feel the need… the need for speed"). A gift for fans of the film or those with imaginations that take flight. Woodfeather.com; ₹76,000.

Solid Eco Green Mukhya Knot Handmade Koodai Tote Bag

A HAUTE BASKET

The good old koodai bag gets a haute makeover in this collaboration between lifestyle brand Zwende Design and Bengaluru based women’s organisation, Samhati. Handwoven with the mukhya knot using plastic wires, the bag is roomy enough to carry your entire world (almost). You have the option to personalise the bag by adding a name label, a cute charm, and a leather pouch. The leather straps (vegan leather is available too) add an element of chic, making it perfect for a vacation or a day in the office. Zwende.com; ₹3,545.

Doodlage Avery Quilted Jacket

FASHION, WITH YOUR TWIST

Trends turn so quickly that clothing is always in danger of being ‘last season’ before the receiver rips off the wrapping paper. Opt for something quirky that can be styled more than one way. Like this quilted Doodlage jacket made from recycled fabric waste. If it’s a bit beyond your budget, put it on your vision board and get inspired to make your own version using patches and pieces of kurtas, sweatshirts, jackets or dresses. There’s so much joy in giving shape to your own clothes. Doodlage.in; ₹7,800.

Kasutikavana Dahlia Fridge Magnet

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS

The worst thing about saying it with flowers is that the blooms wilt so quickly and end up seeming wasteful. Instead, pick a few of these hand crafted dahlia flower magnets made from satin with tiny designs picked out in gold thread in Karnataka’s kasuti embroidery. Pop it into one of their versatile Ganga-Jamuna purses ( ₹180 each), which can be used to store everything from keys and earrings to wayward passport-sized photos, and make it a complete gift. Kasutikavana.com; ₹99.

Parama Calcutta Violet Jamdani Frida Kahlo Blouse

STYLE LIKE FRIDA

Your sari-lover friend has too many saris for sure. So, why not gift her a blouse instead? Parama Calcutta’s quirky yet artistic designs are a delight, more so because they are inspired by everyday life and culture of Kolkata and Bengal — think yellow taxis, Satyajit Ray’s movie dialogues, the Bengali script, Howrah Bridge. This one is a take on the ruffled lace blouses often seen on Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, in a traditional jamdani weave. Parama Calcutta; ₹3,500.

Comet x Monopoly Limited Edition Sneakers

FEET ON THE STREETS

The cult classic board game Monopoly meets street style in these limited edition sneakers—just 800 pairs—making them a one-of-a-kind gift for your sneakerhead or pop-culture-loving friend. But the names of Indian streets featured on the soles might just tempt you to keep them for yourself. Gifting yourself is an act of self-care too. Wearcomet.com; ₹5,299.

Polymer Clay Ramen Earrings

WEAR YOUR RAMEN

Got a friend who inhales ramen for breakfast, lunch and dinner, is obsessed about Japanese pop culture, or can’t stop looking up ramen reels? These cute earrings are for those who love their jewellery as much as they do the soupy, umami noodle bowl. Handmade from polymer clay, they come with a clip-on option too. That’s a truly delicious little gift. Etsy.com; ₹1,859.

Anemos TR-W342 3-Speed Turntable

VERTICAL MUSIC

The joy of gifting, at times, lies in finding offbeat products like this vertical-style turntable that’s made in India. The vintage-looking record player can play records in three speeds (33-1/3, 45, 78RPM) but it’s also versatile as it can play music off your USB player, bluetooth and the FM radio too. It comes with inbuilt speakers and an alarm clock. Anemos.in; ₹26,500.

The Ember Dutch Oven

COOK LOW & SLOW

If you’re a sourdough-obsessive, these beautiful Dutch Ovens from Ember’s latest range of cookware should be on your list. It’s a versatile addition to the kitchen because it’s great for slow-cooked stews as well as one-pot meals for those busy week nights. The ovens are 100% non-stick and non-toxic and come in warm pastel colours. Great for stovetop cooking and in the oven too. Ember; ₹4,199 (24cm).

Louis Vuitton Escale en Amazonie pocket watch

POCKET JUNGLE

If the Amazon—the rainforest, not the site—is your dream destination, you can take the memory of it with you everywhere with the Louis Vuitton Escale en Amazonie pocket watch. The dial is hand-engraved with enamelled monkeys, leaves, parrots and snakes, and a compass and canoe to help you navigate this jungle. The transparent case back shows off the artisanal finish of the movements and the inner workings of the 50mm diameter watch. It’s a mod ern heirloom. Louis Vuitton; price on request.

Edward Ross' graphic novel, 'Filmish'.

INTO THE FILM-VERSE

Shopping for a cinephile comic book fan? Cartoonist Edward Ross’ graphic novel Filmish is a delightful, accessible journey through cinema. Ross approaches the vastness of film through themed chapters like The Eye, The Body and Time, rendering everything from cinema theory to trivia in fetching black-and-white illustrations. Amazon.com; ₹2,325.

WORDS OF AFFIRMATION

A postcard is a quiet gesture of affection wrapped in ink, memory and intention. (iStockphoto)

LOVE, IN TRANSIT

You don’t always need to return with fridge magnets or duty-free souvenirs. Sometimes love travels lighter. A postcard scribbled between moments says “I thought of you here". Words become the keepsake, carrying warmth across distance. A quiet gesture of affection wrapped in ink, memory and intention. Available: Anywhere and everywhere you’re travelling; the price depends on where you are.

This moon artwork comes in an elegant frame

IN THE MOONLIGHT

What do you give someone who has everything? Maybe a reminder of a special day in the form of a customised photo of the moon as it appeared on the day they are celebrating. This artwork comes in an elegant frame and you can add text in any number of fonts to tell them what you think–moony, loony or serious. Or maybe use the phases of the moon to make plans for the future–a holiday with a bestie, schedule a monthly video call with a cousin far away, or just remind yourself that the moon shines with the light of the sun. Available: Ritwikas.com; ₹799- ₹3,099.

The bento box-style stationery set

STATIONERY STACKS

Stationery, design, food, culture, style, writing, courtesy… what’s not to love about the way the Japanese live? This stationery set, stacked like a bento box with 12 items, brings the best of Japanese design and ideation together. There’s pen, pencil and paper of course, but also logo pins, washi tape, an attache organiser, scissors… all waiting to be discovered like a beautiful meal you’d share with a friend. Available: Nooe.co; ₹11,999.

A set for handwritten notes by The Paper Company

A LITTLE HUMAN TOUCH

In the internet age, you can call, text, DM your loved ones for all you want—but sometimes it takes just a little human touch to make them feel real special. A handwritten letter forces you to slow down and marinate your thoughts before putting them down on paper. With this beautiful letter-writing kit, rediscover the joy of slow communication, and the art of conveying through a simple, but potent, gesture what words alone can never communicate. Available: The Paper Company; around ₹5,000.

The Aurelia Collection by Bombay Lettering

YOURS TRULY

Personalised stationery–the kind where envelopes, gift tags and notecards have your name printed on them–give Downton Abbey vibes. But that’s what makes it a unique gift, especially for someone with whom you’d love to exchange handwritten notes or letters. The Aurelia Collection in cream and gold includes a money envelope, a gift tag, notecard with envelope and a seal with an option to order them in sets of 25, 50 and 100. Available: Bombaylettering.com; ₹7,500 for a set of 25.

The AI-powered Plaud Note Pro

NOTES TO MYSELF

Organising notes and ideas is a bit of a time-sink, which is where the AI-powered Plaud Note Pro could come in handy. It starts recording with one press, and you can highlight key moments during a call and type text notes as they come to mind. It’s all integrated with the transcript of the recording, which is delivered as soon as your meeting is over with summaries and highlights. You can also use the credit-card-sized device to organise your random voice notes to yourself. It does a lot, but doesn’t pay the bills – though it might remind you to. Available: Preorder on Plaud.ai; about ₹16,000.

Making a playlist for someone is always a good way to show someone your love (iStockphoto)

GIFTWRAP MELODY

Making a playlist for someone is like bottling a mood and gifting it. It’s part you, part them, and part the moment…whether it’s Diwali lights, Bhai Dooj laughter, Christmas coziness, or New Year’s Eve sparkle. This way, everywhere you go, you can always take the music with you to set the rhythm of your bond. Available: Every music streaming platform; requires a little thought and some pixie dust of recommendation engine.

A Rakhiyo bag

BAG OF DREAMS

A statement bag is a great way to show you care, especially if it’s made by a local designer or craftsperson. This leather bag is made and sold directly by the artisans of Kutchh in Gujarat. So each time you carry it, you don’t just add a pop of colour to your outfit but also signal your love for Indian craft and the people behind it – a somewhat unique way of wording your appreciation. Available on Rakhiyo.com; ₹8,550.

ACTS OF SERVICE

EASY LISTENING

What’s smoothing a loved one’s entry into the world of vinyl if not an act of service? Starting out with a record player can be intimidating, even for music lovers. The Revolver Club allows you to test the waters with minimal complications with their Enthusiast Pack, which includes the full automatic Audio Technica AT-LP60X turntable and Edifier R1280DB speakers. Available: The Revolver Club; ₹46,822.

RAIN IN A BOTTLE

The smell of the first rain on parched earth brings back memories of another time–and of course nostalgic ‘petrichor’ posts on Instagram. But you can carry the scent of petrichor all year round, instead of waiting for the changeable monsoon. Handcrafted in Kannauj, the perfume capital of India, Maati natural perfume oil by Boond Fragrances is alcohol and chemical free, and has an earthy, woody scent, that makes for a mood lifter. Available: Boondfragrances.com; ₹2,049 (12ml)

SMART BOTTLE

Know someone always planning their next trek or hike? This self-cleaning water bottle is for them. It uses a proprietary PureVis technology (using UV-C LED light) to eliminate bio-contaminants such as E. coli from the water and bottle, and is super easy to use. Simply fill the bottle anywhere, press the cap, give the bottle a gentle shake, and get clean drinking water in a few minutes. Available: livelarq.com; ₹7,500.

ROLL THE SILKS

Kanjeevarams and Banarasis are always admired–the craft, the intricate designs and the stunning colours–but caring for them can be a challenge. Storing them right–roll, not fold, them–is critical to making sure they don’t fray, and retain their burnished shine for decades. This sari roll is crafted from reclaimed teak and engraved with a deer logo. The adjustable, compact rod makes it easy to roll the silk sari and store them in wardrobes, no matter what size your cupboard is. It comes with a muslin cover and elastic bands to hold and protect the sari. Ideal for every person you know with an enviable collection of saris. Available: Kanakavalli.com; ₹8,500.

STEAM OF SELF CARE

We always thought vaporizers are just something to pull out when battling a persistent cough, stuffy nose or sinusitis, until a friend showed up with one that’s also a facial steamer and a humidifier. That’s changed our view of a fairly mundane object–which is also the hallmark of a thoughtful gift that also performs a service. A simple way to rest, rejuvenate, practice mindful self-care–and also heal. Available: Drtrust.in; ₹1,999.

SUPPORT ANIMAL

If the giraffe is your spirit animal, you’d know they’re supposed to symbolise self-esteem, confidence, kindness and a willingness to share. If you’re a lover of wildlife, they’re social animals and the tallest on earth–apart from being a joy to watch. All these aspects come together in Neckles, the elegant wooden giraffe from Varnam Craft Collective that combines Karnataka’s Channapatna and Kashmir’s Naqqashi lacquer work. This cutie could serve as a friend in need, a memory of a holiday past, or just a thing of beauty for your living room. Available: Varnam Craft Collective (@varnamcraftcollective); ₹15,000.

COOK SMART

Buying kitchen appliances for apartments can be a nerve-wracking task, because the decision-making almost always relies on space. This OTG oven cum air fryer by Morphy Richards is a true genius. It is essentially an oven, toaster and griller with an in-built air fryer and dehydrator, perfect for compact kitchens, and meant for those who want to indulge in some guilt-free cooking. Available: Amazon.com; ₹19,999.

SEED POWER

This one’s for a sibling or friend whose daily schedule revolves around popping supplements or glugging down the latest health blend. Created to support hormonal balance and healthy menstruation, this superfood bundle is meant to be consumed by women during the luteal and follicular phases of the menstrual cycle. Each blend is made using seeds that are beneficial for each phase – the Phase 1 mix is made using pumpkin and flax seeds and Phase 2 from sesame and sunflower seeds. The blends also include moringa, shatavari and hemp seeds. The powders can be had by themselves or topped on smoothies and salads. Available on Samah.in; ₹1,749.

GOT YOU COVERED

Bring cheer to a rainy day or respite to an extra-sunny with a gift of these beautiful handblock-printed umbrellas. Each one carries a different pattern–butterflies, elephants, fishes and traditional kolam designs–printed by young adults with special needs. It’s a practical, sensible gift and also a corny way to tell someone you’ve got them covered. Available: hastha.co.in; ₹800.

WARMTH & TOUCH

HANDS-FREE CUDDLES

Carrying your baby in a cloth sling is a lovely way to bond with your little one. We’ve discovered that cloth slings offer maximum flexibility, allowing us to go about the daily routine without the constant pressure of carrying the bub until our arms fall off. Made with organic, custom-knitted breathable fabric, the Masilo baby carrier really takes the weight off your mind while keeping the baby warm and soothed. It comes in cute prints, and can be folded to pocket size for travel. Available: Masilo.in; ₹3,920.

BALCONY TO BOWL

Go one step beyond “farm to table" and set up your own mini mushroom farm at home. This starter kit is ideal for enthusiasts, who want to grow their food but aren’t blessed with green fingers or the land needed to do so. All you need with this kit is a corner of your balcony and minimal care–and voila–you will have delicious mushrooms in your bowl in a few days’ time. Available: Amazon.com ; ₹500.

SOFT TOY THERAPY

Soft toys are cute but can they be therapeutic too? That’s the idea behind Cuddles weighted stuffed animals. Say hello to Olly Jr, Olly Sr and Ellie, plush toys filled with dried French lavender and organic flaxseeds. They are designed as therapy toys to help soothe children and reduce anxiety and stress and improve sleep in adults. Send one of these toys to a friend to show you’ve got their back. Available: Thesoulco.in; ₹2,649.

MAKING SCENTS OF IT

This ‘Make Your Own Perfume’ kit is like a mini laboratory that will help you create one. With 12 ingredients, a perfume base, droppers, empty spray bottles and an instruction manual, you can make 20 perfumes either by following the workbook or blending them yourself and keeping notes on the formula sheets. The kit is a DIY gift option for a close one who loves perfumes and is curious about the science behind it. Available: isakfragrances.com; ₹7,700.

FACE UP TO IT

The LED face mask may look like something from a sci-fi film, but it’s easily the most popular at-home beauty gadget right now. The light therapy masks claim to smoothen and repair skin, promote collagen production and improve elasticity–which is why there are countless reels of people wearing them and going about their day, vacuuming, cooking or just relaxing. This one from Shark has red, blue and deep infrared light that’s supposed to work on fine lines and dark circles. Available: Sharkclean.co.uk; ₹30,000.

NAP BUDDY

Soft, comforting and huggable, a cuddle pillow or body pillow brings your warmth to someone when you’re not physically around them. Perfect for rest, relaxation or even period-cramp days. Each embrace can potentially transform an ordinary moment of rest into a feeling of connection and care. What’s not to love? Available: Amazon; ₹1,000-2,000.

CREATE ON THE GO

Want to transform your phone from a device of distraction into one for productivity? A foldable keyboard—a portable, sleek and smart accessory for the age of digital nomadism—can give you a headstart. Whether you are a writer on the move, or someone who needs to write emails on the go, this device will help you focus and unlock the powerhorse that your handheld device is–while bringing that tactile feel back to work again. Available: Amazon.com (around ₹12,000).

WRAPPED UP

What better gift of warmth than one that is handcrafted, always in fashion and can be handed down to the next gen? If you’ve grown up in Kashmir, you’d have a particular soft spot for hand-embroidered pashmina shawls, even if you can't afford them, though they’re objects of desire for almost everyone. They embody Kashmir's beauty and craftsmanship. Gift this red pashmina shawl from Kashmir Loom to a loved one. When they are warm and snug, they will be thinking of you. Available: kashmirloom.com; ₹110,000.

I HEAR YOU

For that uncle who spends his evenings listening to music, especially Sufi songs and ghazals while nursing a drink, gift them a ticket, or two if they want to take along a companion, to a Harshdeep Kaur concert, Noor-e-Ishq, on 15 November at Grand Theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. And if you want to go overboard, add dinner reservations too. Available: Nmacc.com; from ₹1,500.

AVO SOUL

There’s something indescribably fulfilling about nurturing a seed or a sapling with all your heart, and watching it bloom or bear fruit one day. Plants make for versatile gifts, and prompting someone to find solace in nature is, perhaps, the best gift one can give. Make it unique with this avocado seed starter kit that comes with a borosilicate vase, and allows you to observe the first stages of the plant’s life. The roots multiply as you go about caring for it to develop into a handsome houseplant. Available: Amazon; ₹4,773.

TABLE THE MATTER

The Rubik’s Cube is an eternal favourite as well as a stumper, and the 3D puzzle has only gained popularity from the 1970s. Bring the cube to life with this playful storage unit for children–or for the child in you–that you can assemble on your own. You can chat, argue, banter and bond over which screw to fit where. And then argue some more, after it’s assembled, about whether it will be storage space, a table or just a bright spot in a room. They also have functional pinewood tables with adorable design accents like pencil-shaped legs and sofas that resemble lego bricks. Available: Studiometallurgyhome.com, ₹18,000-45,000.