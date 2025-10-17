Diwali 2025: 50 ways to gift love
What is the best way to show your love and appreciation? Through your love language, people say. But then again, there are five distinct love languages. To help you decide which to pick, this Diwali, Lounge brings you a guide to thoughtful gifting that taps into the many ways you can show your love
Gifting is an art, a science, a delicate balance of thoughtfulness and practicality, sentiment and budget. But above all, gifting is about love: platonic, romantic, and everything in between.
If you look closely—and if it hasn’t been curated by a concierge service—every gift aligns, in some way, with one or more of the five love languages: words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, physical touch, and finally, gifting itself. The moment you realise this alignment, gifting becomes more than a seasonal chore. It becomes a mindful, meaningful act. It even becomes fun, and brings back that warm, fuzzy feeling.
That’s why, this festive season, Lounge decided to design a gifting guide inspired by the five love languages. Each item in our guide is thoughtfully selected to resonate with each love language, and flexible enough to mix and match according to your preferences and those of the person to whom you’re giving.
Gifting can feel stressful, especially when you’re under pressure to send hampers out to everyone on your list during the festival season, from friends to acquaintances. How do you find the perfect token that reflects your feelings without being too sentimental or too superficial? How do you ensure your gesture matches what you think of the receiver? We’ve got you covered.