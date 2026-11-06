Diwali 2026: 25 stores for gifts that celebrate discovery and wonder

Going analogue feels more essential than ever before, in a world where everything needs an app or a sign-up or an OTP—whether it’s to buy a cup of coffee, meet new people, go to a concert, or even block a pop-up. People are craving community and connection, and this is the season for it.
This year, the Lounge gifting guide is about stepping out, going to the store, and enjoying the sensation of touch-feel-trawl through shelves and merchandise to buy gifts that reflect your relationship to the recipient as well as to the larger community of makers. The stores on this list are largely indie spaces with the best of contemporary and traditional design, run by people who recognize the humans whose labour, skill and imagination create things of beauty and joy.
These are places where you can enjoy the process of shopping and marvel at the artistry of the makers. There’s the work of city-based designers and music enthusiasts, craft collectives from small towns, Gujjar herders, hand embroiderers from the Western Ghats, agriculturalists from Kumaon, and more, all people whose work is an analogy for a web of real-world relationships.
VARNAM CRAFT COLLECTIVE
A design-led craft collective, Varnam works directly with wood-working artisans in Channapatna to create hand-tooled pieces that combine the colourful lacquerwork of Karnataka with playful design. There are elephant-faced flower holders (inspired by the wall mounts of old mansions); parrot-shaped bookends; cheeky-looking notecard holders, colourful jewellery, and giraffe-like stacking toys that double as decor. They’re now collaborating with naqqashi artisans and crewel embroiderers for carpets and cushion covers.
Visit: Double Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru (also in Mysuru, Goa and Hyderabad).
Buy: The villaku in wood, either in single colours or with naqqashi work, is a modern take on a classic Indian lamp.
GALERIES LAFAYETTE
For a bag that’s unusual enough to be a conversation starter as well as surprise the recipient, head to the bag section at Galeries Lafayette in Mumbai, the Indian outpost of the Parisian multi-designer store. From bags shaped like mushrooms, tape recorders and crocodiles to designs for every conceivable occasion—office days, evening parties, golf club outings, mahjong nights and everything in between—the selection is anything but ordinary. Besides well known brands, the edit also brings together niche labels such as Yuzefi, Serapian, Phoebe Philo and DeMellier: names that those in the know will recognize.
Visit: Fort, South Mumbai.
Buy: Mushroom bag from Rosantica.
11:11
Located in Lodhi Market, which is slowly turning into a version of Savile Row with the growing number of tailored menswear stores, 11:11 celebrates the many shades of indigo. From shirts and trousers to dohars and cushion covers, there is something for every part of the home and wardrobe, all in naturally dyed shades of blue. The store also has a corner dedicated to the craft of indigo dyeing, offering visitors a glimpse into how the colour comes to life.
Visit: Lodhi Market, Delhi.
Buy: The oversized overshirt jacket with kantha stitch detailing that falls elegantly.
HIMALAYAN CHEESE
It is quite an experience to make your way up the pristine meadows of Pahalgam to visit the Himalayan Products Cheese Factory. Dutchman Chris Zandee, who started it with his wife Kamala in 2007, combines European cheese-making traditions with Himalayan produce, and is a treasure trove of information on dairy cultures. Visit the cheese cave, sample some mild white cheddar or garlic nettle gouda, and listen to stories of Gujjar herders, farmers and local artisans, who work closely with the Zandees on jams and honey—oh, and bring back gifts too.
Visit: Pahalgam Road, Langanbal, Jammu and Kashmir.
Buy: The local kalari, full of stretchy goodness. Grill it on toast or wrap in a chapati. Pair it with quince apple jam for the perfect breakfast.