Diwali 2026: 25 stores for gifts that celebrate discovery and wonder

MUSEUM SHOP, GANDHI ASHRAM

Considering the ubiquity of mementos commemorating Gandhi in our lives—from his statues to his face on currency notes to khadi, his lasting contribution to clothing—you may think you’ve seen it all. Until you get to the ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and step inside the museum shop on its premises. From hundreds of books on Gandhi in several languages to stationery items, key chains, miniature and life-size charkhas, the entire space is filled with objects that could keep you captive for hours. Next to it is the khadi store, which houses a wide selection of textiles and readymade clothes, always filled with customers jostling one another, defying Gandhi’s principle of non-violence.