Diwali 2026: 25 stores for gifts that celebrate discovery and wonder

Going analogue feels more essential than ever before, in a world where everything needs an app or a sign-up or an OTP—whether it’s to buy a cup of coffee, meet new people, go to a concert, or even block a pop-up. People are craving community and connection, and this is the season for it.
Going analogue feels more essential than ever before, in a world where everything needs an app or a sign-up or an OTP—whether it’s to buy a cup of coffee, meet new people, go to a concert, or even block a pop-up. People are craving community and connection, and this is the season for it.
This year, the Lounge gifting guide is about stepping out, going to the store, and enjoying the sensation of touch-feel-trawl through shelves and merchandise to buy gifts that reflect your relationship to the recipient as well as to the larger community of makers. The stores on this list are largely indie spaces with the best of contemporary and traditional design, run by people who recognize the humans whose labour, skill and imagination create things of beauty and joy.
This year, the Lounge gifting guide is about stepping out, going to the store, and enjoying the sensation of touch-feel-trawl through shelves and merchandise to buy gifts that reflect your relationship to the recipient as well as to the larger community of makers. The stores on this list are largely indie spaces with the best of contemporary and traditional design, run by people who recognize the humans whose labour, skill and imagination create things of beauty and joy.
These are places where you can enjoy the process of shopping and marvel at the artistry of the makers. There’s the work of city-based designers and music enthusiasts, craft collectives from small towns, Gujjar herders, hand embroiderers from the Western Ghats, agriculturalists from Kumaon, and more, all people whose work is an analogy for a web of real-world relationships.
VARNAM CRAFT COLLECTIVE
A design-led craft collective, Varnam works directly with wood-working artisans in Channapatna to create hand-tooled pieces that combine the colourful lacquerwork of Karnataka with playful design. There are elephant-faced flower holders (inspired by the wall mounts of old mansions); parrot-shaped bookends; cheeky-looking notecard holders, colourful jewellery, and giraffe-like stacking toys that double as decor. They’re now collaborating with naqqashi artisans and crewel embroiderers for carpets and cushion covers.
Visit: Double Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru (also in Mysuru, Goa and Hyderabad).
Buy: The villaku in wood, either in single colours or with naqqashi work, is a modern take on a classic Indian lamp.
GALERIES LAFAYETTE
For a bag that’s unusual enough to be a conversation starter as well as surprise the recipient, head to the bag section at Galeries Lafayette in Mumbai, the Indian outpost of the Parisian multi-designer store. From bags shaped like mushrooms, tape recorders and crocodiles to designs for every conceivable occasion—office days, evening parties, golf club outings, mahjong nights and everything in between—the selection is anything but ordinary. Besides well known brands, the edit also brings together niche labels such as Yuzefi, Serapian, Phoebe Philo and DeMellier: names that those in the know will recognize.
Visit: Fort, South Mumbai.
Buy: Mushroom bag from Rosantica.
11:11
Located in Lodhi Market, which is slowly turning into a version of Savile Row with the growing number of tailored menswear stores, 11:11 celebrates the many shades of indigo. From shirts and trousers to dohars and cushion covers, there is something for every part of the home and wardrobe, all in naturally dyed shades of blue. The store also has a corner dedicated to the craft of indigo dyeing, offering visitors a glimpse into how the colour comes to life.
Visit: Lodhi Market, Delhi.
Buy: The oversized overshirt jacket with kantha stitch detailing that falls elegantly.
HIMALAYAN CHEESE
It is quite an experience to make your way up the pristine meadows of Pahalgam to visit the Himalayan Products Cheese Factory. Dutchman Chris Zandee, who started it with his wife Kamala in 2007, combines European cheese-making traditions with Himalayan produce, and is a treasure trove of information on dairy cultures. Visit the cheese cave, sample some mild white cheddar or garlic nettle gouda, and listen to stories of Gujjar herders, farmers and local artisans, who work closely with the Zandees on jams and honey—oh, and bring back gifts too.
Visit: Pahalgam Road, Langanbal, Jammu and Kashmir.
Buy: The local kalari, full of stretchy goodness. Grill it on toast or wrap in a chapati. Pair it with quince apple jam for the perfect breakfast.
ON THE JUNGLE FLOOR
Started online in 2019 during the resurrection of interest in vinyls and physical media, they now have a brick-and-mortar listening room in Indiranagar. It’s genre-bending by design, Afrobeat and Ethio-jazz to Japanese city pop, Turkish psych and Indian indie pressings, and only stocking what the founders actually love. With neatly racked vinyl, and a dedicated turntable setup to test records, it also has a community hub vibe with monthly Heavy Rotation listening sessions from Sade retrospectives to hosting Berlin-based Habibi Funk’s DJ sets. They host events with limited slots, sometimes based on a lottery system and Record Store Day events where selectors and collectors gather.
Visit: Indiranagar, Bengaluru.
Buy: The F16’s’ All Dogs Go To Heaven record or a Denon DP-29F Analog turntable.
KOTAGIRI WOMEN’S CO-OPERATIVE
Toda embroidery has been “discovered” by self-appointed purveyors of taste, but go to the source and meet the women of the Kotagiri Women’s Co-Operative Cottage Industrial Society, who also sell other local wares, including woollens and that south Indian staple, cotton nighties. Part of a pastoral community from the Nilgiris, Toda women embroider elaborate puthkuli, white shawls with detailed red-and-black motifs depicting the environment. You can also find pouches, stoles, bags, cushion covers and keyrings. They’ll tell you the shop is open 10am-6pm, Monday-Saturday, but it runs on its own clock. Be prepared to kill time buying oranges in the market before getting your shawl.
Visit: Ramchand Square, Kotagiri, The Nilgiris.
Buy: Stars, flowers and other Toda-embroidered decorations that can be strung up for the festive season and beyond.
EARTHEN WORKS
Up a short flight of stairs on PT Road in Kodaikanal is an unassuming little store filled with glazed stoneware pottery, handwoven bags and dolls, hand towels and other knick-knacks. From home décor and kitchenware to books, pickles, condiments, coffee and incense, the selection lends charm to the place, as does the homely ambience.
Visit: PT Road, Kodaikanal.
Buy: Glazed stoneware pottery.
AVI INDUSTRIES
AVI Industries is a no-frills gear shed where mountaineer Ravi Kamath and his son Avinash stock rugged, expedition-tested equipment that malls simply don’t carry. Their passion takes them to adventure gear exhibitions and conventions around the world where they find and source useful gear. This is where people training to climb some of the highest and toughest peaks in the Himalaya come to shop, and they leave with advice as well as gear. Ask for a backpack, and you’ll get a masterclass on its hooks, clips and zips—including how to pack it efficiently and how to dry wet socks on the move.
Visit: Matunga (East), Mumbai.
Buy: A pair of Mund socks designed to keep your feet warm in extreme cold, with options rated for temperatures ranging from minus 10 degrees Celsius (Polar Circle) to minus 30 degrees Celsius (Everest).
BOOK FOR A CAUSE
From books by Jeelani Bano to rare editions by Fyodor Dostoevsky, Books For A Cause is a treasure trove of pre-loved books. The charity shop, run by a group of young and elderly volunteers, has a wide selection of fiction, non-fiction, classics and biographies—many at discounted prices. The books are crammed into a tiny store, so be prepared to spend some time browsing through the thousands of titles. You may end up staying longer than planned, not least because the volunteers are always happy to strike up conversations about literature.
Visit: Lajpat Bhawan, Vikram Vihar, Delhi.
Buy: Any book that suits your own or your loved one’s taste.
GENERAL ITEMS
General Items’ location seems carefully chosen for a space that’s part design gallery, part store and occasional community space: its red accordion shutters contrast with the overhang of trees and passing green autos, and a bright blue, elephant-headed children’s slide sits in the park in front. Inside, a similar aesthetic of colour-blocking continues and they sell everyday items designed to be things of joy—butter dishes that belong on a Wes Anderson set, masala dabbas so shiny you’d never want to stain them with spices, cheery aprons to play dress-up in, and pantry (non)essentials like chocolate caramel toffee and rambutan preserve.
Visit: Gangadhar Chetty Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru.
Buy: Planters shaped like mini water towers.
REHWA SOCIETY
At Rehwa Society, within Ahilya Fort in Maheshwar, on the banks of the Narmada, spend time with weavers to learn about the geometric-architectural patterns that have embellished Maheshwari saris for centuries, and about long-lost techniques such as pajni and ocha. They create the garb reshmi weave, which died out during colonial rule and was revived by the erstwhile royal family of Indore in 1978. A cascade of colours greets you as saris in peacock blue, turmeric yellow and gulbasi pink adorn the shelves, resplendent with five-stripe pallus and rui-phool motifs. Besides traditional colours, saris and fabrics are available in shades like beige, teal and mint.
Visit: Rehwa Society, Ahilya Fort, Khargone, Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh.
Buy: Rehwa bagh print Maheshwari neem reshmi rui-phool border sari.
DIGGING IN INDIA
For the vinyl-obsessed crate-diggers in your life, there’s no place quite like Digging In India. Tucked away on the first floor of a building in Delhi’s Shahpur Jat village, this one-room record store belongs to DJ and music archivist Nishant Mittal. The shelves are stacked with rare and obscure records from all over the world, ranging from Bollywood funk, qawwali and Bengali folk to Japanese city pop, Nigerian boogie and Kazakh post-punk. Browse the stacks, have a chat with Mittal—who’s a treasure trove of musical trivia—and hopefully leave with a bag full of new music to discover and love.
Visit: Shahpur Jat, Delhi.
Buy: Ask Mittal about his extensive collection of old Indian funk and disco records. One recent favourite is Salma and Sabina Sing The Hits of Abba in Hindi.
STUDIO BONER PUKUR DANGA
Follow the muddy path and the quacking of ducks, past the village pond on the fringes of Santiniketan, to find Studio Boner Pukur Danga. Run by Lipi Biswas and her architect husband Bidyut Roy, this ceramic workshop is an experience in unhurried and earthy charm. Lipi is a fine arts graduate from Maharaja Sayaji Rao University in Baroda, and uses the pinch clay technique to make ash-glazed pitchers, pasta bowls, candle holders, elegant vases, serving platters and teapots. When you’re done browsing and selecting, call out to pay; Lipi could be busy at the kiln or cooking lunch.
Visit: Bolpur, Santiniketan, West Bengal.
Buy: Ceramic teapot with tea bowl.
SIKMIK
Sikmik sells products from across the North-East, from Assam tea and Meghalaya cane artefacts to bamboo bags woven in Tripura. It is a good place to pick up souvenirs, like the notebooks inspired by the region’s weaves, as well as discover local design labels such as Nest By Arpit Agarwal. They have three outlets: at Shillong airport, outside Dibrugarh airport and on VIP Road in Guwahati. The Dibrugarh store, which overlooks lush green paddy fields, also has a tea stall where you can soak in the view after all that shopping.
Visit: Outlets in Shillong, Dibrugarh and Guwahati.
Buy: The miniature set of musical instruments from Meghalaya.
THREADS
Exquisite eri silk saris and stoles, handwoven cotton cushions and table runners are among the textiles on display at two centres in Sonitpur and Majrabari, Assam. Threads, an initiative by WWF-India in partnership with Aaranyak and the Gorakhpur Environmental Action Group, works with Bodo and Mising communities in Baksa, Udalguri and Sonitpur districts. Visitors can observe artisans use natural dyes such as manjistha (Indian madder) and techniques such as jacquard weaving to bring to life traditional (and fast disappearing) Mising patterns and Bodo motifs, including Dingkhia Mohor, or fern leaves, and Maider Megon-Aagor, or elephant eyes. The artisans also share how local folklore has shaped these motifs over generations.
Visit: Nobomilan Common Facilitation Centre, Morikhuti, Sonitpur/Manas Traditional Cooperative Centre, Baksa, Assam.
Buy: An eri silk jacquard sari featuring japi motifs, and a cotton table runner with the dola agor motif, which tells the story of two people carrying a bride in a palanquin, as seen through the eyes of a pigeon.
ARANYA
To enter Aranya (literally, forest), you need to walk through a stunning display of lamps in a variety of shapes and sizes, to suit every mood and temper. Some preen in their flamboyant splashes of colour, others stand regally, their shades more muted. Simple yet arresting clothing in traditional and experimental styles, quirky home décor, stationery and crockery inspired by all things Bengali—you will find much to amuse yourself with in this design store with a distinctive character. And when you fancy a break from shopping, sit down at their tea room for a delectable menu of Kolkata delicacies.
Visit: Jodhpur Park, Kolkata.
Buy: Lamps.
NARI & KAGE
Named for Aesop’s fable about the fox and the crow, but in Kannada, this is a tiny boutique fromagerie bringing French neighbourhood cheese-shop culture to the city. Founded by a French cheesemaker and his partner, it makes small-batch, handcrafted cheeses locally with high-quality milk. Like in France, you’ll find wooden boxes filled with inventive fresh and aged cheeses—smoked chèvre, halloumi, pepper-crusted Boursin logs, queso Oaxaca and kempe knolle. The space is minimalist and take-home focused, but the founders will happily talk you through pairing and ageing.
Visit: Koramangala, Bengaluru.
Buy: Garlic and chives Boursin and orange saffron jam.
MUSEUM SHOP, GANDHI ASHRAM
Considering the ubiquity of mementos commemorating Gandhi in our lives—from his statues to his face on currency notes to khadi, his lasting contribution to clothing—you may think you’ve seen it all. Until you get to the ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and step inside the museum shop on its premises. From hundreds of books on Gandhi in several languages to stationery items, key chains, miniature and life-size charkhas, the entire space is filled with objects that could keep you captive for hours. Next to it is the khadi store, which houses a wide selection of textiles and readymade clothes, always filled with customers jostling one another, defying Gandhi’s principle of non-violence.
Visit: Gandhi Ashram, Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Buy: Hand-embroidered kanchli, or a traditional bodice.
DOLLS4TIBET
This is a crafts collective making traditional Tibetan bopa dolls, Steiner-inspired friendship dolls, Himalayan angels, and 14 other doll designs. German mother Mona and her husband, Tibetan thangka maker Karma Sichoe, set it up after they began making dolls for their daughter when she was two, as they couldn’t find a doll she could identify with. The dolls are handcrafted by refugee Tibetan women in villages around Dharamshala. You can also buy accessories for the dolls and storybooks, knitted garments and other occasional items at the store, or take a workshop and learn to make a doll with your child.
Visit: Session Road, Kotwali Bazaar, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
Buy: A doll of your choice.
KHAMIR
At the Khamir store in Kukma in Gujarat, an extension of a centre preserving Kutch crafts, tradition meets modern sensibilities. Pick from handwoven wool jackets; peti handwoven lochan overshirts; kala cotton rabari-style kediya, the traditional pleated upper garment usually worn by men but repurposed in a unisex style; or Kutchi pottery. You can meet artisans, resource groups and scholars, working together to innovate in ajrakh block printing, camel wool weaving, rogan painting and bela printing. They’re also preserving namda wool craft, which has only a handful of practitioners remaining.
Visit: Behind BMCB Social Society, Lakhond-Kukma crossroads, near Bhuj, Gujarat.
Buy: Ghadai: Harappan Pottery Collection made in the Anjaar and Lodhai clusters, inspired by the artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilization.
RAMSONS BOMBE MANE
Set up by D. Ram Singh from Rajasthan in 1970, Ramson’s Bombe Mane near the Mysuru zoo stocks traditional folios, board games, dolls, paintings and jewellery. You’ll find snakes and ladders but in the forgotten round or temple design, wood-and-cloth chauka bara (the Indian precursor to Ludo), the two-person navakankari (Mills in the western world), Sixteen Sepoys, and other games of wit and chance. There’s a museum with dolls from every part of the country, including of the Wodeyar kings, important icons of state and country, and of course, gods in clay, wood and plaster of Paris.
Visit: No. 1160, Ramsons House, Opposite Mysore Zoo, Mysuru, Karnataka.
Buy: Traditional board games.
LOVE ME TWICE
Tucked inside Paper Boat Collective in Indiranagar, Love Me Twice is Kolkata’s cult thrift store now in Bengaluru. The joy here is the hunt—picking through a curated selection in a garden house shared with a cafe and bookstore. You can find one-of-a-kind vintage saris perfect for the festive season, and keep an eye out for their jamdanis and georgette embroidered numbers. They also have luxury finds like Fendi heels at unbelievable prices, plus guest closets to dig into—author Karuna Ezara’s edit and actor
Riyaa Senn’s pieces are in right now. Every
piece is cleaned, checked and feels chosen, not second-hand.
Visit: Indiranagar, Bengaluru.
Buy: An embroidered Usha Bagri sari from Karuna’s closet, and Giuseppe Zanotti suede heels.
INCA
If you’re drawn to all things eclectic, old and new, Inca is less like a retail space and more like someone’s living room, with curious finds in every corner. A large table holds books on textiles, fashion history, traditional jewellery and embroidery. Around it are necklaces by emerging jewellery designers from across the country, Victorian-era antique earrings, and sculptures of angels and idols in wood, metal and stone. There are old Delhi maps, 1950s phulkari dupattas and Pichwai paintings, many over 50 years old. Founder Amit Hansraj, whose shibori-heavy clothing line is also named Inca, is a wonderfully chatty host, happy to share the stories behind the objects he has collected and created.
Visit: The Gallery on the MG, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, Delhi.
Buy: A rare pre-independence-era Delhi map in Urdu.
KILMORA HANDICRAFT SHOP
Both outlets of this fair-trade-certified, cooperative brand in villages near Mukteshwar are located in small village homes that you might miss if you aren’t looking out for them. Run by the artisans and farmers of the Kumaun Grameen Udyog, this is a social enterprise based in the Kumaon Himalayas. Apart from herbs, spices and jams, they sell rice, lentils and amaranth and ragi flour milled from crops grown by local farmers. There’s a range of skincare products and hand-knitted woollen stoles, cowls and hats in colours that will banish winter blues. They’re also online, but part of the fun is trawling through the mounds of products to find something unique.
Visit: Sitla village and Sargakhet village, near Mukteshwar, Nainital, Uttarakhand.
Buy: Handknitted “computer gloves”, or fingerless gloves, are a great talking point for the always-icy office (and the non-sticky, cold-pressed apricot oil is great to soothe flaky skin in said cold office).
AMAR KHAMAR
A walk down a leafy stretch on Hindustan Road in Kolkata, lined with restored heritage houses, leads you to the Amar Khamar store and dining room. It is known for its small-batch artisanal products, which reflect local culinary heritage. The store is bustling with heirloom rice varieties such as Harinakhuri and Mohanshal, handmade bori, and varieties of honey, including ones made using coriander, litchi, eucalyptus, and mustard, and jaggery. For any food enthusiast, Amar Khamar is a place of discovery.
Visit: Hindustan Road, near Hindustan Club, Kolkata.
Buy: The khejur gud, ghee from Medinipur, Sundarbans honey and the intricate goyna bori.
Compiled by Avantika Bhuyan, Bhanuj Kappal, Ghazal Chengappa, Jahnabee Borah, Pooja Singh, Rishad Saam Mehta, Rituparna Roy, Shalini Umachandran, Somak Ghoshal, and Tara Das.