Diwali gifting guide: Luxury items that are worth the splurge

Diwali is as much about finding little ways to indulge ourselves as it is about making others feel special. As we refresh our homes, wardrobes and beauty cabinets for the festive season, many of these upgrades also double up as presents for friends, family and colleagues. But when it comes to someone who seems to have everything, the usual festive favourites may not quite cut it. The trick is to find something unexpected, distinctive or perhaps something they wouldn't think to buy for themselves.
The Lounge gift guide brings together an eclectic selection of design-forward essentials, artisanal creations and high-tech luxuries to help you find just the right present. Whether you're shopping for a discerning host, a frequent traveller, a design enthusiast or that one person who is notoriously difficult to buy for, there's something here for everyone—including yourself. These are presents that go beyond the expected: thoughtful additions to everyday life or little luxuries to be cherished long after the festive season is over.
PRINT LOVE
For the friend who likes her fashion with a touch of drama, the Roberto Cavalli halter-neck jumpsuit makes a strong case for statement dressing. The striking yellow-and-black zebra print and flowing wide-leg silhouette ensure it won't go unnoticed. Available on Myalmari.in; ₹24,293.
Add a playful pop of colour to occasion dressing with these vibrant green brocade stilettos. Delicate ankle-wrap ties and a slender heel lend the pair an elegant finish. Available on Mytheresa.com; €630.
For the friend who takes their coffee ritual seriously, this espresso maker brings a dose of Italian charm to the kitchen. Its iconic silhouette is dressed in vibrant Sicilian Carretto motifs, making it as much a decorative object as a coffee essential. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; $125.
These tortoiseshell square frames bring a little retro charm to everyday dressing. The bold silhouette and subtle designer detailing on the temples strike a balance between classic and contemporary. Available on Lenskart.com; ₹6,000.
A functional object with plenty of character, this hand-moulded iron tray features monochrome imagery and makes for an interesting accent for a coffee table, console or bedside. Available on Nappadori.com; ₹2,850.
A fresh take on everyday layering, this handwoven cotton jacket brings together a brown plaid base and intricate paisley block prints. Available on Farak.co; ₹22,000.
This 18k rose gold ring features a hand-cut cylindrical amethyst at its centre, framed by bands of brilliant-cut white diamonds. A distinctive addition to any fine jewellery collection. Available on Zoya.in; price on request.
This sculptural gold wedge pairs a striking silhouette with an intricate Art Deco-inspired lattice heel. Available on Christianlouboutin.com; price on request.
A striking combination of materials and colour, this 43 mm timepiece features a plasma high-tech ceramic case, a rose gold PVD-coated bezel and a rich blue dial. An ideal pick for watch enthusiasts who appreciate technical innovation as much as considered design. Available on TatacliqLuxury.com; ₹6,96,100.
A retro-inspired addition to the sneaker rotation, this pair combines layered mesh and leather panels with forest green and burgundy accents. The signature visible Air cushioning adds a sporty finish while keeping comfort in focus. Available on Nike.com; ₹16,995.
A refined faux-leather travel companion featuring dedicated card slots and a classic houndstooth cloth lining. Available on Theater.xyz; ₹1,529.
A handwoven deep green cotton rug featuring a motif of panthers set against a textured flatweave background. Available on Freedomtree.in; ₹19,800.
A Bluetooth-enabled multi-styler that uses personalized i.d. curl sequences and Coanda airflow to style and shape without extreme heat. Available on Dyson.in; ₹49,900.