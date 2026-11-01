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Diwali gifting guide: Luxury items that are worth the splurge

Ghazal Chengappa
3 min read1 Nov 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Roberto Cavalli Printed Jumpsuit.
Roberto Cavalli Printed Jumpsuit.
Summary

From high-tech beauty tools to hand-painted porcelain, these finds are ideal for those who are notoriously difficult to shop for

Gift this article

Diwali is as much about finding little ways to indulge ourselves as it is about making others feel special. As we refresh our homes, wardrobes and beauty cabinets for the festive season, many of these upgrades also double up as presents for friends, family and colleagues. But when it comes to someone who seems to have everything, the usual festive favourites may not quite cut it. The trick is to find something unexpected, distinctive or perhaps something they wouldn't think to buy for themselves.

Diwali is as much about finding little ways to indulge ourselves as it is about making others feel special. As we refresh our homes, wardrobes and beauty cabinets for the festive season, many of these upgrades also double up as presents for friends, family and colleagues. But when it comes to someone who seems to have everything, the usual festive favourites may not quite cut it. The trick is to find something unexpected, distinctive or perhaps something they wouldn't think to buy for themselves.

The Lounge gift guide brings together an eclectic selection of design-forward essentials, artisanal creations and high-tech luxuries to help you find just the right present. Whether you're shopping for a discerning host, a frequent traveller, a design enthusiast or that one person who is notoriously difficult to buy for, there's something here for everyone—including yourself. These are presents that go beyond the expected: thoughtful additions to everyday life or little luxuries to be cherished long after the festive season is over.

The Lounge gift guide brings together an eclectic selection of design-forward essentials, artisanal creations and high-tech luxuries to help you find just the right present. Whether you're shopping for a discerning host, a frequent traveller, a design enthusiast or that one person who is notoriously difficult to buy for, there's something here for everyone—including yourself. These are presents that go beyond the expected: thoughtful additions to everyday life or little luxuries to be cherished long after the festive season is over.

PRINT LOVE

For the friend who likes her fashion with a touch of drama, the Roberto Cavalli halter-neck jumpsuit makes a strong case for statement dressing. The striking yellow-and-black zebra print and flowing wide-leg silhouette ensure it won't go unnoticed. Available on Myalmari.in; 24,293.

Jimmy Choo 1998 Leo Satin Sandals.

Add a playful pop of colour to occasion dressing with these vibrant green brocade stilettos. Delicate ankle-wrap ties and a slender heel lend the pair an elegant finish. Available on Mytheresa.com; €630.

Bialetti x Dolce & Gabbana Moka Express.

For the friend who takes their coffee ritual seriously, this espresso maker brings a dose of Italian charm to the kitchen. Its iconic silhouette is dressed in vibrant Sicilian Carretto motifs, making it as much a decorative object as a coffee essential. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; $125.

John Jacobs x Shantnu & Nikhil Demi Square Eyeglasses.

These tortoiseshell square frames bring a little retro charm to everyday dressing. The bold silhouette and subtle designer detailing on the temples strike a balance between classic and contemporary. Available on Lenskart.com; 6,000.

Nappa Dori Munshi Enamel Tray.

A functional object with plenty of character, this hand-moulded iron tray features monochrome imagery and makes for an interesting accent for a coffee table, console or bedside. Available on Nappadori.com; 2,850.

Farak Pattern Disorder Jacket.

A fresh take on everyday layering, this handwoven cotton jacket brings together a brown plaid base and intricate paisley block prints. Available on Farak.co; 22,000.

Zoya Roman Forum Amethyst Ring.

This 18k rose gold ring features a hand-cut cylindrical amethyst at its centre, framed by bands of brilliant-cut white diamonds. A distinctive addition to any fine jewellery collection. Available on Zoya.in; price on request.

Also Read | Your style guide to autumn fashion
Christian Louboutin Cossi Wedge (Rayon de Lumière Capsule).

This sculptural gold wedge pairs a striking silhouette with an intricate Art Deco-inspired lattice heel. Available on Christianlouboutin.com; price on request.

Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph.

A striking combination of materials and colour, this 43 mm timepiece features a plasma high-tech ceramic case, a rose gold PVD-coated bezel and a rich blue dial. An ideal pick for watch enthusiasts who appreciate technical innovation as much as considered design. Available on TatacliqLuxury.com; 6,96,100.

Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' SE.

A retro-inspired addition to the sneaker rotation, this pair combines layered mesh and leather panels with forest green and burgundy accents. The signature visible Air cushioning adds a sporty finish while keeping comfort in focus. Available on Nike.com; 16,995.

Theater Brown Houndstooth Passport Holder.

A refined faux-leather travel companion featuring dedicated card slots and a classic houndstooth cloth lining. Available on Theater.xyz; 1,529.

Freedom Tree Panther Cotton Woven Rug.

A handwoven deep green cotton rug featuring a motif of panthers set against a textured flatweave background. Available on Freedomtree.in; 19,800.

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer.

A Bluetooth-enabled multi-styler that uses personalized i.d. curl sequences and Coanda airflow to style and shape without extreme heat. Available on Dyson.in; 49,900.

de Gournay Flora & Fauna Dinner Collection.

A hand-painted porcelain collection featuring birds, butterflies, and flowers inspired by 19-century ornithological works. Available at Thomas Goode, The Oberoi, Delhi; Price on request.

Bulldog Bracelet.

This punk-inspired beaded bracelet features a snarling silver bulldog clasp, making it an ideal choice for those who like their jewellery with attitude. Available on Anti-status.com; 16,500.

Also Read | Mona Patel on fashion, power and the art of creating a look
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism aRead more

nd Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleDiwali gifting guide: Luxury items that are worth the splurge

Diwali gifting guide: Luxury items that are worth the splurge

Ghazal Chengappa
3 min read1 Nov 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Roberto Cavalli Printed Jumpsuit.
Roberto Cavalli Printed Jumpsuit.
Summary

From high-tech beauty tools to hand-painted porcelain, these finds are ideal for those who are notoriously difficult to shop for

Gift this article

Diwali is as much about finding little ways to indulge ourselves as it is about making others feel special. As we refresh our homes, wardrobes and beauty cabinets for the festive season, many of these upgrades also double up as presents for friends, family and colleagues. But when it comes to someone who seems to have everything, the usual festive favourites may not quite cut it. The trick is to find something unexpected, distinctive or perhaps something they wouldn't think to buy for themselves.

Diwali is as much about finding little ways to indulge ourselves as it is about making others feel special. As we refresh our homes, wardrobes and beauty cabinets for the festive season, many of these upgrades also double up as presents for friends, family and colleagues. But when it comes to someone who seems to have everything, the usual festive favourites may not quite cut it. The trick is to find something unexpected, distinctive or perhaps something they wouldn't think to buy for themselves.

The Lounge gift guide brings together an eclectic selection of design-forward essentials, artisanal creations and high-tech luxuries to help you find just the right present. Whether you're shopping for a discerning host, a frequent traveller, a design enthusiast or that one person who is notoriously difficult to buy for, there's something here for everyone—including yourself. These are presents that go beyond the expected: thoughtful additions to everyday life or little luxuries to be cherished long after the festive season is over.

The Lounge gift guide brings together an eclectic selection of design-forward essentials, artisanal creations and high-tech luxuries to help you find just the right present. Whether you're shopping for a discerning host, a frequent traveller, a design enthusiast or that one person who is notoriously difficult to buy for, there's something here for everyone—including yourself. These are presents that go beyond the expected: thoughtful additions to everyday life or little luxuries to be cherished long after the festive season is over.

PRINT LOVE

For the friend who likes her fashion with a touch of drama, the Roberto Cavalli halter-neck jumpsuit makes a strong case for statement dressing. The striking yellow-and-black zebra print and flowing wide-leg silhouette ensure it won't go unnoticed. Available on Myalmari.in; 24,293.

Jimmy Choo 1998 Leo Satin Sandals.

Add a playful pop of colour to occasion dressing with these vibrant green brocade stilettos. Delicate ankle-wrap ties and a slender heel lend the pair an elegant finish. Available on Mytheresa.com; €630.

Bialetti x Dolce & Gabbana Moka Express.

For the friend who takes their coffee ritual seriously, this espresso maker brings a dose of Italian charm to the kitchen. Its iconic silhouette is dressed in vibrant Sicilian Carretto motifs, making it as much a decorative object as a coffee essential. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; $125.

John Jacobs x Shantnu & Nikhil Demi Square Eyeglasses.

These tortoiseshell square frames bring a little retro charm to everyday dressing. The bold silhouette and subtle designer detailing on the temples strike a balance between classic and contemporary. Available on Lenskart.com; 6,000.

Nappa Dori Munshi Enamel Tray.

A functional object with plenty of character, this hand-moulded iron tray features monochrome imagery and makes for an interesting accent for a coffee table, console or bedside. Available on Nappadori.com; 2,850.

Farak Pattern Disorder Jacket.

A fresh take on everyday layering, this handwoven cotton jacket brings together a brown plaid base and intricate paisley block prints. Available on Farak.co; 22,000.

Zoya Roman Forum Amethyst Ring.

This 18k rose gold ring features a hand-cut cylindrical amethyst at its centre, framed by bands of brilliant-cut white diamonds. A distinctive addition to any fine jewellery collection. Available on Zoya.in; price on request.

Also Read | Your style guide to autumn fashion
Christian Louboutin Cossi Wedge (Rayon de Lumière Capsule).

This sculptural gold wedge pairs a striking silhouette with an intricate Art Deco-inspired lattice heel. Available on Christianlouboutin.com; price on request.

Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph.

A striking combination of materials and colour, this 43 mm timepiece features a plasma high-tech ceramic case, a rose gold PVD-coated bezel and a rich blue dial. An ideal pick for watch enthusiasts who appreciate technical innovation as much as considered design. Available on TatacliqLuxury.com; 6,96,100.

Nike Air Max 95 'Big Bubble' SE.

A retro-inspired addition to the sneaker rotation, this pair combines layered mesh and leather panels with forest green and burgundy accents. The signature visible Air cushioning adds a sporty finish while keeping comfort in focus. Available on Nike.com; 16,995.

Theater Brown Houndstooth Passport Holder.

A refined faux-leather travel companion featuring dedicated card slots and a classic houndstooth cloth lining. Available on Theater.xyz; 1,529.

Freedom Tree Panther Cotton Woven Rug.

A handwoven deep green cotton rug featuring a motif of panthers set against a textured flatweave background. Available on Freedomtree.in; 19,800.

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer.

A Bluetooth-enabled multi-styler that uses personalized i.d. curl sequences and Coanda airflow to style and shape without extreme heat. Available on Dyson.in; 49,900.

de Gournay Flora & Fauna Dinner Collection.

A hand-painted porcelain collection featuring birds, butterflies, and flowers inspired by 19-century ornithological works. Available at Thomas Goode, The Oberoi, Delhi; Price on request.

Bulldog Bracelet.

This punk-inspired beaded bracelet features a snarling silver bulldog clasp, making it an ideal choice for those who like their jewellery with attitude. Available on Anti-status.com; 16,500.

Also Read | Mona Patel on fashion, power and the art of creating a look
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism aRead more

nd Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStyleDiwali gifting guide: Luxury items that are worth the splurge
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