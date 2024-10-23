How to keep your festive wardrobe trendy and timeless

With Diwali, card parties, puja gatherings and the wedding season around the corner, there are many trends you can follow to decide your festive wardrobe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some options that are easy, timeless and will help you stand out.

Go big with colours

From Mrunalini Rao’s 'Rang Mel'

It isn’t just Valentino that made a splash with red in its Spring 2025 show. Rich reds, with unique embroidery placements, are a favourite among several Indian designers as well. Mrunalini Rao’s festive collection, Rang Mel, for instance, brings together floral resham and zardozi with relaxed silhouettes, such as kaftans and long jackets.

A play with geometry Designer J.J. Valaya is known for his chevron motif play and presents it in a lightweight version, with his pret label JJV Kapurthala. Abraham & Thakore’s collection, Parallel Universe, also plays on different scales of geometric pattern-inspired stripes, from traditional motifs of African textiles, and dots from the Indian bandhini.

Also read: How to add drama to menswear Maximal florals Floral prints and motifs have entered the maximal era. Even with prints, flowers are bold this season, be it set against bold colours or the motifs on their own. Limerick by Abirr n Nanki's new collection, Botanica, features florals inspired by the Chandra Mahal of Jaipur City Palace, and the tree of life, a recurring motif in Indian folk art.

Minimal opulence

From Anjul Bhandari’s 'Naaz'

If the opulence of zardozi or zari embroidery is not your vibe, the subtle-yet-intricate art of chikankari is the perfect bet for a festive wardrobe. Designer Anjul Bhandari’s collection Naaz uses delicate pastel tones and ivory to elevate the intricacy of chikankari. Similarly, designer Anavila Misra’s collection Payanam uses linen blends to the right bit of shine.

The classic black

