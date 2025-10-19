Looking for Diwali make-up ideas? Take cues from celebrity looks

It’s Diwali season and one of the big concerns during this time is how to do make-up that lasts while attend poker parties, soirées and family get-togethers.

Lounge asked two celebrity make-up artists, Sushmita Vankar and Sévrine Perina, to share details behind the looks they recently created for actors Khushi Kapoor and Sahher Bambba, respectively, for their festive party outings, and some tricks and must-have beauty products for a glam festive look.

Cool tone glam

It’s not just your skin undertone that should help decide your make up. You should also consider your outfit’s undertone. For instance, Vankar used shimmery cool tone shadows for Kapoor’s eyes to match her cool tone pink outfit. “Once we saw the outfit, Khushi was sure that she wanted serious glam but not very harsh, and soft and pretty overall. So, high glam on the cheeks and a little heavier base. Usually, if you, like Khushi, barely use foundation, for a little extra glam you can go heavier with the base," says Vankar.

For skin prep, Vankar suggests first cleaning the face with micellar water (her go-to is Bioderma’s). Next, she uses the Laneige lip mask, which she wipes off in the end, just before applying lipstick for plump, hydrated lips. She follows it with a moisturising cream based on the skin type (her favourite is Embryolise). She also uses Kiehl’s avocado eye cream. “Before I go with the foundation, I use a glowy moisturiser or some glow product before I go in with the foundation. I usually use MAC strobe creams. Recently I've been using the Dior Forever Glow Filter, which works like a filter in real life." Vankar primes the eyes using a concealer to create a base for the eyeshadows. Once primed, Vankar recommends buildable foundation formulations for a non-cakey look. “My favourite is Armani Luminous Silk foundation; the coverage is buildable, and if you want sheer coverage, you can always shear it out, mixing it with a moisturiser. For this look, the coverage is slightly heavier," says Vankar.

She has used NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer and immediately set the under eyes with a Laura Mercier setting powder.

“For the eyes, I've used the shininiest shimmers I could find in my palettes, like Patrick Ta shadow palette mixed with Huda Beauty nude eyeshadow palette, and a bit of Natasha Denona eye palette," she says.

Vankar goes with cream products first and then sets them with powder. For her contour combination, she has used NARS Laguna and Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand.

The star of the look is the blush-serum-highlighter MAC Bling-A-Ling, which she has topped with a Dior blush. “We also created a wing to kind of give some drama (because everything was so soft) and half lash to complete the look."

To tie the cool tone look together, she first lined the lips with a Dior liner, and filled in the lips with a mix of two MAC lipsticks, Modesty and Thanks, It's Mac, followed by a coating of the Kiko Milano 3D hydrogloss.

View Full Image Sévrine Perina placed single fake lashes with attention to give actor Sahher Bambba's eyes that 'fluffy effect'

Traditional and modern

“I designed this festive look on Sahher Bambba with the intention to create a timeless yet modern Indian make up look," says Perina.

For the eyes: Just a skinny smudged wing with a deep brown pencil, a transition colour eyeshadow and a wet champagne shimmer eyeshadow in the centre of the eyelids to add dimension.

The key to get Bambba’s fluttery glam look are the lashes. Perina has placed single lashes with attention to create a “fluffy effect" according to her eye shape. “I used a rhinestone crystal instead of a traditional bindi to give a modern feel to the look," says Perina.

She, too, likes to use lightweight foundations that allow dewy and glowy finishes on the skin.

“For blush, I like to place a soft pink cream blush on the cheeks. This allows to top up the cream blush with a powder blush using a fluffy brush. For the lips, I used a neutral nude lip liner, filled in with a soft pink lipstick. The dimension you see is thanks to a holographic glossy top coat," Perina says.

Also Read | Is your lip oil darkening your lips?