Looking for Diwali make-up ideas? Take cues from celebrity looks
Two make-up artists share tips, tricks and must-have beauty products for a glam festive look
It’s Diwali season and one of the big concerns during this time is how to do make-up that lasts while attend poker parties, soirées and family get-togethers.
Lounge asked two celebrity make-up artists, Sushmita Vankar and Sévrine Perina, to share details behind the looks they recently created for actors Khushi Kapoor and Sahher Bambba, respectively, for their festive party outings, and some tricks and must-have beauty products for a glam festive look.