Looking for Diwali make-up ideas? Take cues from celebrity looks

For skin prep, Vankar suggests first cleaning the face with micellar water (her go-to is Bioderma’s). Next, she uses the Laneige lip mask, which she wipes off in the end, just before applying lipstick for plump, hydrated lips. She follows it with a moisturising cream based on the skin type (her favourite is Embryolise). She also uses Kiehl’s avocado eye cream. “Before I go with the foundation, I use a glowy moisturiser or some glow product before I go in with the foundation. I usually use MAC strobe creams. Recently I've been using the Dior Forever Glow Filter, which works like a filter in real life." Vankar primes the eyes using a concealer to create a base for the eyeshadows. Once primed, Vankar recommends buildable foundation formulations for a non-cakey look. “My favourite is Armani Luminous Silk foundation; the coverage is buildable, and if you want sheer coverage, you can always shear it out, mixing it with a moisturiser. For this look, the coverage is slightly heavier," says Vankar.