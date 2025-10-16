A Diwali make-up guide inspired by runway trends

Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer, along with this team, worked on 12 shows that were part of the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi.

Advertisement

Having worked at fashion weeks across the world for nearly two decades, this season Bauer noticed a significant shift. "Designers are no longer focused on creating identical models. Instead, they want to celebrate individuality, highlight natural beauty, and make each look speak for itself. The end result is that everyone looks stunning; not every face can pull off every look,” he says.

Based on his experience, Bauer shared some hair and makeup trends, and tips, that can prove useful while you get ready for the festive season.

Highlight your uniqueness Bauer and his team treated every model individually, with hair and makeup tailored to their features and the garments they were wearing. “Make up suited for your face rather than being a trend is what gives confidence, and that's what everyone should follow every day," he says.

Advertisement

Skin is everything Healthy, glowing skin formed the foundation for every look at the fashion week. “I focused on hydration, natural highlights, and a dewy finish rather than heavy foundation. Skin prep was key to this; some models were using red light therapy before sitting in my makeup chair, some models were in face masks and some were icing their faces every morning. This less-is-more approach allowed each model’s natural beauty to shine,” says Bauer.

Gone are the days of over-the-top, heavy makeup. “We focused on clean lines, subtle brown tones and finishes that enhance rather than overwhelm," he says.

Own your hair “Indian hair comes in so many beautiful textures—curly, wavy, frizzy, straight—and designers encouraged models to embrace it fully. I spent a lot of time working with my team to enhance movement, shine, and personality,” says Bauer, adding that the biggest hair trend this season is working with your natural hair texture.

Advertisement

Keep it soft For both the Shantanu Nikhil and Tarun Tahiliani shows, Bauer says he loved how the designers wanted the hair and makeup looks their customers could actually wear.

For Shantanu Nikhil, he kept the hair open and natural, paired with hydrated, glowing skin. “On the eyes, we created a soft smoky look with gloss, adding intense lashes on the outer edges to achieve a perfect fox-eye effect,” he says.

For Tarun Tahiliani, he created four distinct looks, from soft gold shimmer to a burgundy smoky eye and a dual-tone double liner. Each look was wearable, modern, and elegant.

“Soft glam, subtle but impactful, dominated the shows. And it's a look that will never go out of style."

Advertisement